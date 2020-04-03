According to Zack Britton, if the MLB decides to start the season without fans inside the playing fields because of the coronavirus pandemic, that suits him and other players. As well as the possibility for teams to play games on a neutral site.

“All on one page to play as many games as possible,” the Yankees reliever said of the players and owners on Sirius XM MLB network radio channel. “If we have to do it in empty stadiums for public safety, I think it’s the right decision.”

As for playing games on neutral sites, Britton said the Yankees could be candidates for the plan.

“Obviously, we could possibly be a team that needs to play in a neutral site for a little while because New York has been a home for it [coronavirus]. Guys are open to this. I know there are sites they have already discussed, “said Britton.” I don’t know if I should say, but there may be four or five sites pending including Major League Baseball and the union have argued slightly that these are places that have the resources and facilities and hotels to host. a major league team if we get to this point. “

Britton is planning a conversation about the regular season games that will be played in October.

“I think the most important thing for us is to keep the season and use this month of October for regular season games until this month in October in a perfect world, of course, and see where we stand. are with the expanded playoffs after that, “said Britton. “I know we will be having these discussions very soon. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if the virus is under control and cities and people can return to everyday life, let alone baseball.”