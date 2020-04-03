Wandering the streets of New York, photographer Ashley Gilbertson spotted a young woman standing under an alcove in the financial district. He stopped to watch her stick her head out several times before going out with an elderly man on her arm.

The woman – apparently looking for a clear path – escorted the man, who was holding a white cane used by the blind or partially sighted, out into the street and out of sight.

The scene touched Gilberston, so he took some pictures. Under normal circumstances, this would be when he would bring up his subject to start a conversation. But in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and the need to practice social isolation, this simple social exchange was impossible.

New York photographer Ashley Gilberston took this streak in the city’s financial district in March. Credit: Ashley Gilbertson / VII / Redux

Gilbertson said that social distancing has dramatically changed the way he interacts with his subjects. Credit: Ashley Gilbertson / VII / Redux

“Not chatting with the people you are photographing, for me, is the hardest part of it all,” Gilberston said on the phone from his New York home. “I usually take a few photos, then I introduce myself and say who I am, what I photograph, and ask their name, where do they come from, what do they do, how do they feel? they … This part of my job has changed dramatically, “he said.

Like many photographers around the world, Gilberston faces the many ways in which the global pandemic has impacted his work.

For some photographers, personal safety and the fear of contributing to the spread of the virus are very real. For other self-employed, the harsh and immediate reality of losing their income, at least temporarily, is also extremely worrying.

London photographer Suzanne Plunkett took this photo of her friend’s daughter while attending an online ballet lesson during the lockout. Credit: Suzanne Plunkett

Above these important practical concerns arise more philosophical questions: how does a photographer document one of the most important shared human experiences in our recent history when the streets are empty all over the world and people are hide at home? How can photographers reflect human connections when we all have to keep our distance?

Last month, James Wrigley, co-director of the Public Source photography platform, launched a website called Covid-19 Archive . He and Jonathan Tomlinson, both based in the north of England, began to build digital archives of images relating to life during the coronavirus era. So far, they have received submissions from more than 30 photographers from around the world.

Photographer Joe Habben took this photo on February 23, the day the Carnevale was canceled in Venice, Italy, due to the coronavirus epidemic. According to Habben, the city’s shops quickly went from selling Venetian masks to antiviral masks. Credit: Joe Habben / Public source

“This is the greatest thing that has happened in our generation,” said Wrigley in a telephone interview. “We wanted to create something that, in a few years, could serve as a retrospective for this event.”

As the virus spreads from country to country, more and more photographers have been drawn to the rapidly changing history. Each experience is different. Jeremy Cheung, in Hong Kong, documented the first wave of the virus epidemic in the city in January, and is now experiencing a second phase of the crisis after a recent outbreak of new cases.

Having experienced the SARS epidemic 17 years ago, he said that many residents of the city responded quickly to Covid-19. In an email interview, he highlighted a sense of solidarity felt across the city as everyone entered “combat mode”, having learned from past experiences.

Photographer Jeremy Cheung took this photo of a Hong Kong woman for a large quantity of toilet paper on sale in February. Credit: Jeremy Cheung

During this new wave of infections in Hong Kong, Cheung said that he was trying to shoot with a long target, but that he is not going out much yet. “I don’t shoot too often on the streets now because I do my best to be a responsible civilian (staying at home),” he said.

At home, some photographers have turned their cameras on themselves and their families as they experience blockages together. Many use their craft to look for ways to show what life is like, while trying to make sense of it or distract from reality.

From this self-portrait, Camilla Ferrari wrote: “In the clouds of vapor after taking a shower. As the days go by, I feel more and more the need to pay more attention to the way I dress in the house and to my self-care, as I would if I had to go out and work. “ Credit: Camilla Ferrari

Camilla Ferarri took this photo on the 10th day of isolation in Milan on March 19. She called it: “Clothes dry in the sun”. Credit: Camilla Ferrari

“I use creativity as a relief and I find beauty as a tool to lift the weight of my mind,” wrote Camilla Ferrari in an email, who recently spent 15 days at home in total self-quarantine in Milan . The photographer said that she had turned her attention to her partner and “the simplicity of everyday life”, exploring “the heart of the house and the feeling of being at home and hoping that someone else would relate to what he would see. ”

Gail Albert Halaban is already known for taking pictures of people at home. Taken through the windows of neighbors watching, his voyeuristic images show people at home in a semi-scenic setting in cities around the world long before the coronavirus epidemic. Now the images seem strangely relevant.

Speaking from her apartment in New York, she said, “I think the window space is where we make so many of our connections, especially in a city.

Gail Albert Halaban took this photo titled “Meeting after a few days” in Lucca, Italy, before the coronavirus epidemic. The photo is published in his book “Italian Views”. (Opening, 2019) Credit: Gail Albert Halaban

“If you look through the window of your neighbors, you see that they do the same things that you do … in our social isolation, it’s really reassuring to see that the person on the other side of the house also go to school at home or make coffee or read bedtime stories. “

For Halaban, the power of photography comes from its ability to anchor us in an instant. “I think photography is the most common medium,” she said, “She says,” I’m here now and I’m taking this photo and it only exists in this instant. “”

While large sections of society must remain at home for our own protection, limiting physical contact in an unprecedented way, photographers can still capture human connections and symbolic moments in time.

Bruno Taveira took this photo in Cascais, Portugal. In the photo he wrote, “Many people are turning to supermarkets to buy essentials after the Portuguese government has declared a state of emergency.” Credit: Bruno Taveira / Public source

“It is not so much the pandemic,” said Wrigley, “but the emergence of behavior across cities and across borders.”

Portraits of families taken through the windows, shots of still lifes of the many meals taken at home, the light reflected in homes around the world; this repetition of imagery begins to build a simple and shared narrative of many people living through this era, far from each other, but somehow together.

“It just shows that we are all in the same boat,” said Wrigley.

