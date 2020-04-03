Darryl Holter felt frantic on Tuesday.

The co-owner of two very different small businesses – Chevalier’s Books in Larchmont and Felix Chevrolet in downtown Los Angeles – Holter was trying to fill out the government’s small business loan requests for both so they could be sent to his bank before Friday.

“I fear that the fund will empty on Friday,” he told me. “I think everyone is lining up for this.”

Holter has reason to be concerned. Congress-backed coronavirus tax bailout signed by President Trump on March 27 has set aside up to $ 350 billion for government-guaranteed low-interest loans to small businesses to help them survive to the economic closure brought on by the virus and encourage them to maintain their workforce or re-hire those they have laid off due to the crisis.

The loans are to be made through commercial banks which were to begin processing applications on Friday.

There are indications from the Small Business Administration that loans will be made on a first come, first served basis. Since there more than 30 million For small businesses in the United States, many of which can qualify for loans of up to $ 10 million each, the chances are that demand will outweigh supply. Even if the average loan is $ 100,000, the fund would barely cover 10% of small businesses in the United States.

With a smaller small business (the community bookstore) and a larger small business (the Chevy dealer), Holter is struggling with a wide range of imponderables.

Holter, who taught history at USC and UCLA, wrote about Woody Guthrie and led the revitalization of the Figueroa Street corridor in downtown L.A., acquired the companies by different routes. Felix Chevrolet, founded in 1921, was acquired by his wife’s family in 1957 and is under his direction and that of his wife.

Chevalier’s, which was founded in 1940 and is now the city’s oldest bookstore, was more of a “labor of love,” says Holton. He and Bert H. Deixler, a seasoned commercial litigation lawyer in Los Angeles, bought the store in 2014 “to make it work.”

They stabilized the downturn in finances, renovated the premises, and launched protests by authors and readings for children.

“We took it from a store that was really in trouble and returned it,” says Holton. “We turned it into part of the city’s intellectual infrastructure in order to compete with Amazon and survive.”

Although Chevalier cannot continue community events, the store currently offers free door-to-door deliveries a few kilometers from its location on Larchmont Boulevard and mail deliveries outside this area. This allowed Chevalier to keep four of his eight full-time and part-time employees and prepare him for reopening after the coronavirus outage ended, says Holter.

Felix Chevrolet is authorized to keep its after-sales service open, as a repair and maintenance facility an “essential” enterprise according to state rules. But his sales department is not qualified. Approximately 25 employees are stationed in service bays, but 73 others have been put on leave.

For business owners like Holter, the features of government coronavirus rescue programs can be divided into two categories: good and confusing.

Let’s start with the mandatory paid sick leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act, signed by President Trump on March 18. The measure provided for 80 hours – or 10 working days on average – of paid sick leave. “We looked at it and told the employees that we put in touch with Felix that they would get that,” says Holter.

But the Ministry of Labor later issued rules stating that the leave would only be available to employees who lose work because they were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, showed symptoms. , has been quarantined or isolated by government order or the advice of a physician or the care of a family member in these situations – and that documentation of the government order or notice from the doctor would be required.

These are more stringent requirements than they seemed at first. Among other things, they say that sick leave is not due to those who lose their jobs due to the closure of their employer.

To comply with the rules, Felix will not pay for his sick leave. The dealer says it will, however, cover their 10% share of health care premiums during the month. And workers will be eligible for enhanced unemployment benefits – $ 600 a week in addition to California’s $ 450 maximum benefits – funded in the most recent bailout legislation.

With regard to the SBA loan program, known as the paycheck protection program, the application is deleted free of charge. His a two page form ask for the average monthly payroll of a company and the number of employees (before virus). Banks are not required to verify information in advance, and they can lend up to 2.5 times the average monthly payroll to cover wages, utilities and mortgage interest or rent.

The key feature of the program is that borrowers will not have to repay the principal as long as they maintain their payroll or quickly re-hire employees they have abandoned. It is an incentive to continue to pay workers even when a business is closed. But it is also a source of confusion.

Holter understands that the loan program is designed so that if a company maintains 100% of its workforce until June 30, the entire principal of the loan will be forgiven; if he retains half of his staff, 50% is forgiven and so on. “What I don’t know, and nobody seems to have an answer: when is it determined? Should I start hiring people from the other day, or by June 30, or then I hire them all on June 28? “

The government has not provided detailed guidance on these rules. But Holter says he hopes to put his employees back on the payroll as soon as possible.

As important as the goal of maintaining payroll may be, the loan program is unnecessarily complicated. Compare it to the Danish program, in which the government is just making grants businesses covering 75% of workers’ wages, up to around $ 52,000 a year, during a three-month economic freeze, provided that these workers stay at home.

It’s simply simpler than the US program, which puts workers on leave and re-hires, and leaves companies free to find out later that they are not eligible for loan forgiveness.

There is no doubt that the government has thrown out companies like Holton as a lifeline. But he points out that they need a lifeline because the US government has abandoned its responsibilities to the Americans and placed them on the shoulders of the private sector.

“All of this is supposed to be done by the private sector – health care, pensions, getting masks and respirators – I deal with life and death issues for my employees, and that’s what’s going on in the whole country, rather than having a more rational and profitable system. I would like people to learn something from this. It is unfair to employees and employers. “