According to Patel, his company, Vision Hospitality Group, owns 37 hotels in six states and posted sales records in January and February. Things were going so well that he planned to open two more hotels this year and seven next year.
But in early March, Patel met with executives from Marriott, the brand of its hotels operate under, to discuss business. China has come. The hotel industry he had fallen in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.
“We said” it’s awful “and” Thank goodness this is not the situation – or what we expect – in this country, “” said Patel. “And then Friday the 13th came.”
Patel hotel cancellation reports have started to escalate and become disastrous. For March, April and May, the projected occupation sunk below 10%.
“We were in denial. We were in shock. It was almost surreal,” he said.
Patel has since had to withdraw 1,100 of its 1,500 employees. “It really broke my heart. Every day I get up and think about “How can I bring my people back?”. “
A nightmare for hotels
There have been massive leaves and layoffs in the industry. Many executives have given up their wages or taken salary cuts. Some hotels have temporarily closed. Others, like Patel, stay open with a personal skeleton.
“It’s a short-term conservation package this can transport the industry for a few months, “said Rogers.” But if you arrive in June and people no longer travel, the problem we have today will be much worse. ”
the According to Rogers, the CARES law limits loans to 250% of the average monthly payroll, which will only be enough to meet the payroll and debts of four to eight weeks. His group believes that hotels need more financial support, and he said that lobbying is underway for an additional stimulus package to help hotels repay their debts.
The exact amount needed is unclear and depends on how quickly income is generated. Rogers also said that a stimulus will be needed after the virus has passed, to encourage people to go out and travel again.
In the meantime, he encourages hotels to speak to their mortgage lenders and adjust their payment schedules. Rogers said banks have so far been good at flexible payments. Patel, for example, said that most banks offer postponements and around 180 days.
Patel predicts that many hotels will not survive.
“When it’s over, please go out and travel and eat and be American again,” said Patel. “But only when it’s safe.”
