According to Patel, his company, Vision Hospitality Group, owns 37 hotels in six states and posted sales records in January and February. Things were going so well that he planned to open two more hotels this year and seven next year.

But in early March, Patel met with executives from Marriott, the brand of its hotels operate under, to discuss business. China has come. The hotel industry he had fallen in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

“We said” it’s awful “and” Thank goodness this is not the situation – or what we expect – in this country, “” said Patel. “And then Friday the 13th came.”

It was the Friday when President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the fight against the coronavirus, which had already been designated as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Patel hotel cancellation reports have started to escalate and become disastrous. For March, April and May, the projected occupation sunk below 10%. “We were in denial. We were in shock. It was almost surreal,” he said. Patel has since had to withdraw 1,100 of its 1,500 employees. “It really broke my heart. Every day I get up and think about “How can I bring my people back?”. “ A nightmare for hotels Marriott MAR (( the Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG (( hotel brands among others said the demand for rooms is the lowest ever. The coronavirus has devastated the hospitality industry, forcing hotels to take drastic measures to survive.said he saw cancellations at historic highs, forcing the company to hire thousands of workers. the, owner of Holiday Inn and Crowne Plazahotel brands among others said the demand for roomsis the lowest ever. Hotel room occupancy rates for the week of March 24-30 fell 67.5% compared to the same week in 2019, according to hotel analysis company Smith Travel Group. There have been massive leaves and layoffs in the industry. Many executives have given up their wages or taken salary cuts. Some hotels have temporarily closed. Others, like Patel, stay open with a personal skeleton. Chip Rogers, CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, predicts that over the next month, about half of hotels in the United States will temporarily close to cope with the coronavirus epidemic, and half will remain open with small teams. An Oxford economy study conducted for the AHLA found that 44% of hotel employees are at risk of losing their jobs. And while the $ 2 trillion financial stimulus package will help, Rogers said it was far from enough. “It’s a short-term conservation package this can transport the industry for a few months, “said Rogers.” But if you arrive in June and people no longer travel, the problem we have today will be much worse. ” the According to Rogers, the CARES law limits loans to 250% of the average monthly payroll, which will only be enough to meet the payroll and debts of four to eight weeks. His group believes that hotels need more financial support, and he said that lobbying is underway for an additional stimulus package to help hotels repay their debts. The exact amount needed is unclear and depends on how quickly income is generated. Rogers also said that a stimulus will be needed after the virus has passed, to encourage people to go out and travel again. In the meantime, he encourages hotels to speak to their mortgage lenders and adjust their payment schedules. Rogers said banks have so far been good at flexible payments. Patel, for example, said that most banks offer postponements and around 180 days. traveling. But he doesn’t expect business to return to 2019 levels for three or four years. Patel highlighted the screenings of Patel hopes to slowly start operations in 90 days as travel restrictions are lifted and people become more comfortable withtraveling. But he doesn’t expect business to return to 2019 levels for three or four years. Patel highlighted the screenings of Smith Travel Group , which forecasts a 50.6% drop in 2020 turnover per room for the hotel industry. These are larger losses than the industry faced after September 11 and the 2008 recession. Patel predicts that many hotels will not survive. “When it’s over, please go out and travel and eat and be American again,” said Patel. “But only when it’s safe.”

