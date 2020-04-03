They are now distributed to healthcare workers in New York and New Jersey. The department used its power under the Defense Production Act to take the step.

Prosecutors for the Newark Department of Justice accused Feldheim of assaulting federal officers and of making false statements to law enforcement.

CNN sought advice from Feldheim’s lawyer.

Feldheim kept the items in a repair shop in Irvington, New Jersey, which contained enough materials to equip an entire hospital, a doctor who bought masks in Feldheim told authorities, court documents said.

FBI agents, as part of the Justice Department’s Covid-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging task force, seized the articles. In addition to the N95 masks, the transport included 598,000 medical grade gloves, 130,000 surgical masks and others, surgical gowns, sanitizing towels, particle filters and bottles of hand sanitizer and spray disinfectants, said the Department of Justice and HHS in a press release.

Thursday’s release does not identify Feldheim, but law enforcement officials informed of the investigation have confirmed his identity.

“This is the most anti-American thing I can think of right now, in a time of crisis, for anyone to take material they know is needed on the front line and take it off the chain. “Supply, hide it and try to sell,” said Craig Carpenito, New Jersey’s top federal attorney, who was asked by the attorney general last week to lead the task force, in an interview.

Officials in Washington and representatives from each of 93 US law firms across the country make up the task force, which takes steps daily and builds new investigations, said Carpenito.

Members of the task force had to study the personal protective equipment market and the defense production law, the Korean War Law which was invoked by the President last month and gave to the Department of Justice New authorities to investigate those suspected of hoarding supplies who had been specially designated by the Trump administration.

“They were told to move in a timely manner,” said Carpenito. “Speed ​​is important here because we know that the material that is being collected is something that we desperately need.”

Their first case was sparked by an interview a doctor from New Jersey gave to NBC News last month, describing how he had to resort to buying protective equipment on the black market at an exorbitant price.

Investigators immediately approached the doctor, who put them in touch with another witness and a WhatsApp group where sales were facilitated, said Carpenito.

The seized supplies are described in court documents: dozens of pallets of medical supplies stacked in a New Jersey auto repair shop.

When FBI agents approached Feldheim at his home on Sunday, the Justice Department alleged that he lied about having large quantities of supplies and selling them directly. He also allegedly coughed on the officers and later told them that he had a coronavirus, according to a criminal complaint.

While Feldheim faces charges of assault and falsehood, Carpenito said prosecutors are still investigating and considering charges of hoarding and price increases under the Defense Production Act.

HHS stated that it had used its authorization from the Defense Production Act to take possession of the items for the United States government and to pay Feldheim market value. The HHS said it was redistributing the seized supplies to health agencies in New York State and New Jersey, where authorities have pleaded for help in securing essential medical supplies during a pandemic.

“This is the first of many such investigations under way,” said Peter Navarro, DPA policy coordinator and assistant to the president, in a statement.