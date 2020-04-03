The home improvement show, which produced more tears than teardowns, has just restarted. HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition created on February 16, imitating the original race from 2003-12 which was a colossal success on ABC.

The arc of the show’s foolproof story remains: struggling families living in substandard and even more unlucky housing are pulled out of the dark. The comforting tinsel – they give generously to their community despite their distress.

Add three top designers, an attractive host – in this version, the star of “Modern Family” Jesse Tyler Ferguson – a thousand volunteers, omnipresent patrons at the expense of foot and, That’s it!, the family has a renovation of the whole house or a newly built property after the demolition of the old one.

Oh, and it’s all done in five days.

Although the demos and builds of the show are going at record speeds, the emotions felt by the participants in the show are off the charts. Even this jaded journalist tore himself apart.

For additional information on the 10-part series, we took time with the show’s designers: Carrie Locklyn, Darren Keefe and Breegan Jane.

Many episodes are based in southern California: homes in Pomona, Palmdale, Hawthorne, Carson, Covina and Athens. This seems particularly relevant given the affordable housing crisis in the region.

Carrie: There were houses built from scratch, but we were also doing renovations in the Los Angeles area – taking houses that people couldn’t live in because they were in dire straits. There are so many people who rent or who simply cannot afford to renovate their homes. There are many blended families and those who live in difficult situations; being able to give them space to flourish is something we are very proud of.

Host Jesse Tyler Ferguson greets the designers of HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”, from left to right, Carrie Locklyn, Breegan Jane and Darren Keefe. (HGTV)

The show is reminiscent of barn farming – the 18th and 19th century tradition of community members coming together to build a structure for a neighbor.

Darren: We could never finish the houses without local builders and volunteers coming out, whether it was a skilled tradesman or someone who drains water. We had a large turnout in each city. I would say, however, that Bakersfield was pretty awesome. I mean, the whole block was full of people.

What episode touched you the most?

Breegan: The Barobi family because there was such a juxtaposition in what they had gone through being so horrible, and then they were so bright sun lights. I can’t think of a worse tragedy than the one your parents murdered in front of you when you were 12 years old. It’s just an amazing example of human resilience. [The refugee family is from the Democratic Republic of Congo; rebels there killed the family’s parents along with their youngest daughter. In 2014, the U.S. relocated the remaining family to Ogden, Utah.]

In this episode, a wall of Congolese masks in the new house represents each member of the family, including those murdered. Who imagined this deeply poignant design element?

Breegan: Jesse, who is not a trained designer, has definitely left his mark in each of these homes – he helped generate this idea. He really understood that they only had one photo [the family’s sole possession when leaving the Congo].

Everyone is crying on this show – even the film crew. But who is the real softy?

Darren: I’m the resident crier of the show. I mean, we’re all crying, but it really doesn’t take a long time to send me.

In the original ABC race, cash-strapped families received homes sometimes couldn’t keep up higher taxes and utilities for their new property. Did you answer that?

Carrie: We were very aware and took precautions to create houses where they could stay and grow. And houses specific to their needs, so they didn’t have that kind of shock value to get into the house. And we’ve done a lot of giving back to families, whether it’s college scholarships or creating zero net homes with solar power and all the different types of technology.

In Covina, you renovated the dilapidated house of the Holtzclaw family, making it ADA-compliant after the amputation of the father’s leg following an accident.

Darren: There was a time when I could attend – Jeff and Emily Holtzclaw were sitting on the porch looking into each other’s eyes. And it wasn’t part of the TV show, just those little sneaky moments. They had nothing to say. It was such a beautiful moment, this recognition that everything was going to be fine.