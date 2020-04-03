Producers of CBS drama were unsure if it would end soon before filming started, but executive producer Peter M. Lenkov said they approach each season as if it were the last of these last years.

According to Lenkov, the editorial team wouldn’t have done much different had they known ahead of time that the series would officially end.

The long-term program had become expensive to produce, and star Alex O’Loughlin, who plays Five-O leader Steve McGarrett, had been discussing the start for some time. If it were possible that the series could continue without him, the finale – subtitled “Aloha” – will bring a closing element to McGarrett’s story, while incorporating familiar faces to pick up old sons.

“I was pretty sure it would be his last year,” Lenkov told CNN, noting that there were many factors behind the decision to end the series. “It was just the right time,” he said.

Ratings for “Hawaii Five-O” have skyrocketed in the past few weeks, not only to the finale, but reflecting an appetite for “comfort food” from viewers faced with home shelter orders. Although the series ends, it may not be the last we see of some characters. Lenkov also oversees the restart of “Magnum P.I.” by CBS and the two shows produced a cross event in January. “I believe these two worlds still coexist,” said Lenkov, noting that “Five-O” characters may end up on “Magnum” again in the future. For CBS, the series has been an extremely lucrative franchise, not only because of its audience performance in the United States, but around the world. The network also got a lot of money with TNT, CNN’s sister network, to rebroadcast the program. Besides O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, who plays Danny Williams, the cast has undergone significant changes, with original members Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim departure in 2017 The first series, which starred Jack Lord, lasted 12 seasons on CBS, ending in 1980. CBS actually ordered a pilot for a “Five-O” alarm clock in 1997, but that effort went nowhere. Lenkov remembered that his father watched the original program, saying, “He could escape and go to Hawaii an hour a week,” adding, “For many people,” Five-O “has always been like it.” The finale of the “Hawaii Five-O” series will be broadcast on April 3 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

