Millions of Americans are now out of work or suffering from lost hours because large parts of the economy have shut down to repel the coronavirus.
For homeowners, lenders offer relief in terms of forbearance programs that allow borrowers to defer payments.
The Los Angeles Times wants to monitor how these programs work and how many people are asking for help. If you have requested an exemption, please share your story with us below.
