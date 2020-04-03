Tenants at Grand Central Terminal are organizing a rent strike.

Twenty retailers located in the chic Manhattan train station sent coordinated emails to their owner of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Thursday, informing the transportation agency that they could not pay their April rent.

The uprising – in the form of standard emails – is supported by politicians like New York Senator Brad Hoylman, whose district includes Grand Central.

“Their fate is the same as that of any other small business, except that their owner is a state authority,” Hoylman told the Post. “So I hope the MTA will be fair to these struggling small businesses and set a standard for the private sector.”

The cash-strapped MTA also lost money due to the pandemic, which saw the number of passengers on the subways drop by 87%. But Hoylman argues that the state agency is “always in a better position” to help.

“We understand the enormous challenges these companies face during this public health crisis, and we urge the federal government to quickly provide relief and assistance,” said MTA chief communications officer Abbey Collins in a statement. communicated.

Sales have dropped 90%, said Li-lac Chocolates owner Chris Taylor.

“We sold $ 2,000 worth of chocolate last week and my payroll was $ 1,500,” Taylor told the Post. “As long as I can exceed my costs, I will keep the company open to my employees.”

“We are proud to be good corporate citizens and reliable tenants who pay their bills quickly. It is therefore with great sadness that we are unable to pay our April rent, ”according to coordinated emails to MTA real estate director David Florio.

“We want to work with you and all of our stakeholders to get out of this difficult situation,” said the emails.

As The Post reported, the MTA angered its tenants at the Grand Central restaurant by writing them a letter reminding them to pay their rent less than 24 hours after Governor Cuomo, who controlled the MTA, closed their premises. doors.