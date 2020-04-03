CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – A second resident of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home who contracted the coronavirus has passed away, Governor Charlie Baker confirmed on Wednesday. The dead come after 13 people died at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home – at least six of which have been linked to the deadly virus.

Baker announced the second death while providing an update on the state’s response to the Worcester DCU Center coronavirus, which is be transformed into a makeshift hospital.

The first death was reported Monday and the second death was reported Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, according to Baker.

“They followed all the rules and protocols they are supposed to follow regarding the operation of an elderly care facility during COVID-19 times and the reporting of critical incidents when they occur” Baker told reporters.

A spokesman for Chelsea Soldiers’ Home confirmed that on Tuesday afternoon, four residents, including the first reported victim, and five staff members had been tested for COVID-19.

Two residents tested positive and one of them died, the spokesman said. A third resident has given a negative result and a test result is still pending.

As far as staff members are concerned, two positive tests, one negative test and two test results are still pending.

“Protecting the health of our resident veterans and our staff is the most important part of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home’s work,” the health care complex said in a statement. “The COVID-19 cases at the home of Chelsea soldiers are isolated, closely monitored and followed up on a daily basis, and we are deeply saddened to announce today that a resident of our community has died of this infection.”

The state-run facility was established in 1882. It provides residential and long-term care for veterans of the Bay State.

A pavilion dedicated to veterans whose virus has tested positive has since been created. All other veterans were ordered to self-quarantine. A screening tent has also been set up for staff members, who are not allowed to enter the establishment without personal protective equipment.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has put its superintendent on leave after the deaths of 13 residents.

Public health officials say 10 other veterans and seven staff have tested positive for the virus at the Holyoke facility.

Governor Charles Baker said at a press conference on Tuesday that state officials were “getting to the bottom” of the deaths.

