OAKLAND, Calif. – Alphabetical Inc. Google has published charts showing how the coronavirus has raised hard hand in Italy to stagnation, led to running grocery stores around the world and caused a significant drop between Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day. .

The location analysis of billions of Google users’ phones is the largest publicly available data that can be used by health authorities to assess whether people obey the on-site protection and similar commands around the world to control the virus.

The company released reports from 131 countries on graphs comparing traffic between February 16 and March 29 with retail and recreational facilities, train and bus stations, grocery stores and jobs over a five-week period earlier this year.

Google said it has released reports to avoid confusion with its authorities when a global debate has emerged about balancing privacy-infringing locations with the need to prevent new outbreaks.

The information often correlates with the severity of the outbreak and the stringent and extensive government regulations.

In Italy and Spain, the two worst-hit countries, both went to retail and recreational venues, such as restaurants and cinemas, at 94%. In the United Kingdom, France and the Philippines, the drop was over 80%, while in India, which suffered a sudden 21-day standstill on March 25, it was also significant at 77%.

In the United States, where state responses have varied widely, and in Australia, where good weather initially caused many people to go to the beach before settling social distance measures, the droplets were less steep at less than 50%.

In contrast, in Japan and Sweden, where there are no severe restrictions imposed by the authorities, retail and recreational visits decreased by only about a quarter. In South Korea, which has successfully curbed a major outbreak through aggressive testing and contact tracing, the decline was only 19 percent.

The information also highlights some of the challenges faced by authorities in keeping people separate. Grocery store visits increased in Singapore, the UK and elsewhere as travel restrictions were imposed. Visits to the parks accelerated in March in some of the closed San Francisco Bay Area counties in California, forcing them to place the sites later.

The data also highlights how the mood of people around the world has changed. At their annual Mardi Gras party in New Orleans, June 16-25. In February, hailed from behind for promoting the virus, traffic to transit stations, parks and businesses increased unofficially.

But three weeks later in Dublin, in the heart of the St. Patrick’s Holiday Party, traffic declined at retail and recreational venues as the country ordered major events canceled.

There were major differences in behavior across countries. California, the first in the United States to close the state, closed visits to retail and recreational facilities. In the State of New York, the number of such visits declined gradually as officials waited to impose strict restraints, but eventually fell by 62 percent. In contrast, Arkansas, one of the few states with no broad closures, fell the lowest to 29 percent.

Coronavirus has infected more than a million people worldwide and caused COVID-19 respiratory disease to kill 52,000, according to a Reuters table.

There were no reports of China and Iran blocking Google services.

Balancing privacy

Data from Google reports comes from users who used Google’s Location History feature on their devices. According to the company, it took technical measures to ensure that no one could be identified by new reports.

“These reports have been developed to comply with our strict privacy policies and practices,” said Karen DeSalvo, Google Health’s Chief Health Officer and Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President, Google Geo.

Residents have been asked by China, Singapore, South Korea and other countries to use applications and other technology to monitor quarantine compliance, but privacy activists claim that such measures could endanger individual freedoms.

Infectious disease experts have said that analyzing distance between groups based on age, income, and other demographic data could help shape public service announcements.

Google, which inferred from users’ Internet usage Demographics and certain information provided when signing up for Google services, said it would not disclose demographic information. According to the company, however, it was open to include additional information and countries in the monitoring reports.

Google noted that talks with US and World Health Organization officials helped to share information.

The company declined to comment on whether it had received legitimate requests for more detailed information in its efforts to combat the pandemic.

Facebook, which, like Google, has billions of users, has shared location information with NGO researchers who produce similar reports to authorities in several countries. But the social media giant has not released the findings.