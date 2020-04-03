There’s a lot to demonstrate for Kyler Fackrell, the Giants’ new linebacker. He must show that he is better and more efficient than the number most often associated with his performance last season.

“I think I’m better than a guy with one bag,” said Fackrell on a conference call Thursday. “This is really what I will try to prove.”

No one receives anything as a pass crusher wants to be known as “a guy with a bag”. It is akin to calling a quarterback “good old rag arm”. This Fackrell arrived in free agency with little fanfare – a one-year contract for $ 4.6 million – is a strong indication that the Giants are not sure what it is. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spent the 2018 season in Green Bay, the year that Fackrell flourished.

The Giants are ready to give him the 2020 season to determine if he is more the player whose career peaked in 2018 (a 10.5 bag for the Packers) and less aligned with the player who did not totaled more than three sacks in all of his other three seasons in the NFL.

“I have the greatest self-confidence,” said Fackrell. “I think I’m a very versatile 3-4 [strong side] linebacker. I love to rush and I think I’m good at it, and I’m very proud to drop and play games in space as well. I think in the basic type of defense that we played at Green Bay, and I think Patrick Graham manages a sort of similar defense style, having a versatile outside linebacker like this is very valuable. As far as, yes, I know I didn’t produce the way I wanted last year, but I think I have a great opportunity to do it this year. “

The Giants hope that Fackrell can reinvent itself like Markus Golden did last season. There are similarities. Golden, 29, was a second-round pick in 2015. Fackrell, 28, was a third-round pick a year later. In its second season, Golden burst onto the scene with 12.5 bags. In his third season, Fackrell broke for 10.5 bags.

Golden tore his knee and only had 2.5 bags the next two years, the Cardinals abandoned it and signed with the Giants. The use of Fackrell dropped last season, he only managed to get one bag in 16 games (no starts), and the Packers let him go free agency.

Golden remains unsigned.

Was the 2018 season an aberration or a sign of Fackrell’s potential? He sacked Josh Allen three times in a game against the Bills and dropped Russell Wilson three times in a game against the Seahawks, in which he also had four tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

In a considerably reduced playing time, Fackrell last season actually pushed for a higher percentage than the previous year. Its pass-rush pressure rate of 6.5 was on par with two pass-rushers still on the market, Yannick Ngakoue and Jadaveon Clowney.

“I think the pressures are important, and I think the league tends to recognize this,” said Fackrell. “Maybe a guy has 10 sacks, but he’s half the pressure of a guy who has eight sacks, but he’s in the face of the quarterback and he affects the quarterback a lot. Obviously, I want the bags, I want the pressures. Ideally, these things would go hand in hand. “

Linebacker Blake Martinez, signed by the Giants for a three-year, $ 30 million contract, was with Fackrell every step of the way from Green Bay. Both were roommates in the rookie minicamp and every four years during training camp. The two will spend their fifth NFL season together, this time with the Giants.

“I contacted him and we were both delighted that we would be teammates again,” said Martinez. “He is an incredible player, and I think there are a lot of things that he could not show because of certain types of depth tracks, certain roles in which he was placed.

“Obviously, he had a 10-bag season two years ago. Last year, he was an actor who stepped in and did a lot of great things. I think he is one of the best linebackers in NFL area coverage in my opinion. What he was able to do for us and what he was asked to do, he did a phenomenal job, and I know he’s going to be a great asset to this team and show people a lot of beautiful things this year. “