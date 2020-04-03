The COVID-19 pandemic brought a torrent of bad news to cultural institutions, which had to close galleries, cancel exhibits, and fire workers. But a new relief fund could bring a ray of hope – and the possibility of survival – to arts organizations in Los Angeles.

The J. Paul Getty Trust has announced the creation of a $ 10 million COVID-19 relief fund for small and medium-sized arts organizations in Los Angeles County. In addition, the Visual arts grant , which is administered by the California Community Foundation (CCF) from an endowment established by Getty in 1988, will this year be reallocated as an emergency support grant for individual visual artists.

CCF will administer the two grant programs.

“The Getty has an important role in the cultural life of the city,” said Jim Cuno, President and CEO of the Getty Trust. “The idea is that we could work with others and do something to meet the needs of small and medium-sized institutions, which have fewer resources that can support them over time.”

Organizational grants will go to visual arts institutions based in Los Angeles County and will range from $ 25,000 to $ 200,000. Funding for these funds comes from the Getty Trust’s Strategic Initiatives Fund.

“This is a sum of money that we are setting aside for unforeseen opportunities that deserve,” says Cuno. The hope is that other foundations and individual donors will step forward to support it. “We don’t want to do it alone.”

The artist grants will be part of a regular cycle of individual grants awarded by the CCF. The exact number and amount of these, as well as eligibility guidelines, are still being worked out, says Getty Foundation director Joan Weinstein, who helped lead the relief effort. COVID-19.

“We have to look and see what funds are available,” she says. “But we will work with an intermediary to get these grants as quickly as possible. We know how much the artists are suffering right now. “

Detailed information on the grant application procedure will be available on the CCF websites (calfund.org) and the Getty (getty.edu) in the coming days.

The Getty began work on a rescue plan in mid-March, just five days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and three days after the Getty Center and the Getty Villa (and a slew of other Los Angeles institutions) have been closed to the public.

In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, the Getty Foundation supported recovery and conservation efforts in New Orleans. This included helping to fund a team from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the weeks following the storm to help determine what could be preserved. (The effort saved 100 historic buildings that would otherwise have been destroyed.) The foundation also worked with local organizations, helping them connect with each other, to see how they could share resources.

“People were so concerned about the loss of their own homes and their own institutions that they focused on that,” says Weinstein. “Part of it was bringing the institutions together to figure out how to share resources when their staff were devastated.”

The next step was to support organizations during a period of uncertainty. In New Orleans, that meant distributing $ 2.9 million in relief grants to help organizations weather the darkest days.

“In New Orleans, they didn’t know what was going to happen next: would people come back? Would the money come back? Said Weinstein. “It reminds me of the time we are. … Even if we are going through this first part of the pandemic, what will happen? When can we venture out again? Will people want to get together?”

The hope is that a little financial relief will allow arts organizations to take the next step.

Cuno says the plan was presented to Getty’s board of directors at an emergency meeting on Sunday. On Wednesday, the board of directors voted to approve it.

Getty will continue to pay its 1,400 employees during the immediate coronavirus crisis. The Getty Foundation also remains committed to funding the next wave of Pacific Standard Time exhibitions, which will be devoted to art and science.

“It’s over four years from now,” says Weinstein. “During the first Pacific Standard Hour, a lot of the funding came after the 2008 recession and it was a real boost – not just an economic boost but a morale boost. We hope that it can perform the same function. “

Getty plans to announce the first wave of research grants sometime this summer.