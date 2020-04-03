BERLIN – Germany hopes to launch a smartphone application within weeks of tracking coronavirus infections after a widespread political consensus emerged that adopting a Singapore-led approach could be effective without invading people’s privacy.

Germans are deeply concerned with digital surveillance, and using individual smartphone location data to track a pandemic spread would be illegal under national and European Union privacy laws.

However, the rapid debate has led to an agreement between the parties that it would be useful and acceptable to follow the close Bluetooth handshake between smartphones.

It would resemble Singapore’s TraceTogether application, which records recent device contact history. If the smartphone owner test is positive for COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, the data could be downloaded so that contact tracing teams can quickly contact others at risk.

“We are confident that we will be able to release the solution in the coming weeks,” said the Fraunhofer Telecoms Institute, the Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI).

HHI, one of the German institutes of applied research, said it is working with others across Europe on an application that allows the close proximity and duration of people-to-people connections to be stored on mobile phones anonymously and without location for two weeks.

“Such an application is subject to full compliance with, and voluntary use of, German data protection laws,” HHI said in response to a Reuters inquiry.

The Robert Koch Institute, which coordinates Germany’s national response to coronavirus health, welcomed HHI’s development work but declined to comment on it.

A paradigm shift

Lothar Wieler, director of the Robert Koch Institute, has warned that Germany is still in the early stages of a pandemic and that its hospitals could find the ability to cure patients. It has reported 57,298 coronavirus cases and 455 deaths.

Health minister Jens Spahn has called for an urgent debate on the use of smartphone technology to control the coronavirus, after containment efforts – including school closures and a ban on group meetings – have succeeded in smoothing the curve of new infections.

He has received support from the Social Democrats, a junior partner of Merkel’s coalition government and opposition leaders who have traditionally been strong advocates of data protection.

The use of location and contact information has been voluntarily supported by the German Data Protection Supervisor, Ulrich Kelber, describing it as “incredibly useful”.

Privacy advocates see no inherent conflict between smartphone monitoring and data protection and say they have done the right thing, such contact tracing can make a valuable contribution to the coronavirus.

“Rapid contact tracing is a key prerequisite for resolving the current closure in the near future”, by Johannes Abeler and Matthias Baecker and Ulf Buermeyer, a privacy practitioner, wrote on Netzpolitik.org.