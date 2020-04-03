However, with the 20 Premier League clubs sharing the spoils of the current multi-billion dollar television rights deal, many have wondered why the players – who earn an average of £ 3 million (3.7 million dollars) per year – did not contribute to the bill.

“I think everyone has to play their part in this national effort and that also means for Premier League footballers,” said British Health Secretary Matt Hancock during the daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

“Given the sacrifices people make, including some of my NHS colleagues, who made the ultimate sacrifice and went to work and got sick and unfortunately died, I think the first thing footballers in Premier League can do is help take a pay cut and play their part. “

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) – the players’ union in England – held talks with the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) on the footballer’s response to Covid-19 and a former top player Gary Lineker , who now works as a television expert, told CNN that football stars were practical scapegoats for politicians.

“We tend to try footballers fairly easily,” former England international Gary Lineker told Richard Quest. “It’s an easy game. Yes, they are paid a lot of money, but I am sure they want to help.

“They are still very good in the communities and I am sure that over the next few days, footballers will stand up and be counted, either by reducing wages, or by donating to charities or employees who do not don’t play. ”

“So I’m convinced it will happen, but it takes time and everyone here jumps on the bandwagon. Politicians tend to do it from time to time, especially at the expense of football – so if I I’m wrong, so I’m going to be as critical as everyone. “

In a statement released on Friday, the Premier League announced its intention to launch a consultation exercise with the best players.

“Faced with substantial and continuous losses for the 2019/20 season since the start of the match suspension and to protect employment throughout the professional match, the Premier League clubs have unanimously decided to consult their players concerning a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30% of total annual compensation.

“The League will be in regular contact with the PFA, and the union will join a meeting to be held tomorrow [April 4] between the League, the players and the representatives of the clubs. “

This week, players from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid took advantage of a 70% pay cut to ensure that all non-player staff continue to be paid full wages during the pandemic, while the Juventus’ first team gave up 100% of their salary for four months to save the club $ 100 million.

“I think one or two of our clubs sort of threw their players under an RP bus by announcing that they are cutting staff salaries and putting them on leave, but without affecting player wages,” said Lineker .

“It wasn’t announced by the players, but it was announced by the clubs, so let’s wait and see. Let’s be a little patient here. Let’s not all jump on the judgment horse and just wait and see how it goes. next week.

“I’m confident and I would be very disappointed if the players didn’t do the right thing, but I’m sure they will.”

“Harmful to a wider society”

The PFA called an emergency meeting on March 27 with the Premier League and the EFL to ensure that the salaries of third and fourth tier footballers – whose salaries she says are “closer to the national average” – were protected for April.

“Many of these players will have contracts ending in June,” the PFA said in a statement on Thursday. “These are often people with young families, for whom their immediate financial situation is uncertain.”

While television money has funded handsome salaries for many players, it has no doubt also benefited the super-rich owners of the 20 Premier League clubs, whose total wealth reaches nearly $ 85 billion, according to Forbes.

This is why the PFA says that, although it is aware of the public belief that players should give up their wages to pay the salaries of non-playing staff members, it has reiterated its position that if clubs can afford to pay both, so they should continue to do so.

“The players we spoke to recognize that non-player staff are a vital part of their club and they do not want club staff to be placed on unfair leave,” the statement said. “Any use of government support programs without real financial need is detrimental to society as a whole.

“In cases where clubs have the resources to pay all staff, the advantage of players who pay the salaries of non-playing staff will only serve the business of the shareholders of the club.”