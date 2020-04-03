The flight attendant talked about a hospital bed, with oxygen tubes coming out of his nose.

In an Instagram post, the young woman in dark glasses, identified as April Rodriguez, looked at the camera and urged her fellow flight attendants to stop flying.

“It’s not worth it,” she said between two deep breaths. “Forget your mortgage, forget your bills. Stay at home.”

As the coronavirus epidemic continues to claim new victims, frightened flight attendants, some of whom have been struck by the virus, are pushing airlines that have already reduced capacity by almost 90% in recent weeks to further reduce the higher the number of flights to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

The video for Rodriguez, a JetBlue Airways flight attendant who tested positive for the coronavirus, was published on March 23, almost a week after the death of American Airlines flight attendant Paul Frishkorn, of COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

According to ASSN, around 150 flight attendants have tested positive for the deadly virus, and hundreds more are quarantined. flight attendants-CWA, which represents more than 50,000 flight attendants from 20 airlines.

Airline officials say carriers have a process to notify employees if they may have worked alongside a staff member who has tested positive for the virus. But in a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Air Line Pilots Assn. said some carriers did not follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s instructions to inform workers, according to Bloomberg.

To help slow the spread of the virus, the flight attendants’ union wrote Tuesday to the US Department of Transportation, urging the agency to suspend all leisure air travel, limiting all passenger flights to essential services, such as transportation of medical supplies and first responders to hard-hit regions of the country.

Sara Nelson, president of the Assn. of flight attendants, said the call to reduce theft is partly to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the risk to flight attendants worried about flying now.

“We had to make it clear that this is what we are asking for because the flight attendants are absolutely concerned,” she said in an interview.

The association also wants airlines to cut all catering services on planes to reduce contact between flight attendants and passengers and increase the amount of cleaning supplies to keep planes sterile, said Nelson. Several airlines have already reduced or significantly reduced their catering services.

The challenge, she said, is to protect flight crews from infection while ensuring that the aviation sector does not collapse.

“We have never seen such an interruption going through everyone,” said Nelson.

American airlines have about 750,000 employees, according to Airlines for America, a commercial group of the country’s airlines.

The $ 2 trillion federal stimulus package that reserves about $ 50 billion for airlines requires carriers who wish to give money to continue paying workers’ wages and serving the same destinations they have done on March 1st. requirement to be eligible for a grant.

As the pandemic exceeds 1 million infected people worldwide, the crisis has become particularly stressful for workers who come into direct contact with the public and are at higher risk of contracting the virus. This includes medical providers, police, firefighters and airline employees.

In New York, more than 1,400 police officers tested positive for the virus. Ohio and Minnesota State Health Services say that up to 20% of those infected in these states are medical professionals.

Frishkorn, 65, a flight attendant for American Airlines since 1997 who was based in Philadelphia, was the first American Airlines employee to die from the virus, according to an airline statement.

“He will be missed by his customers and all those who worked with him at American,” the carrier said in a statement.

American Airlines said the health and safety of its crew members was its top priority, adding that the carrier had adjusted its policy to allow flight attendants to wear gloves and masks during all phases of the flight.

For attendants who are still flying, Frishkorn’s death has only heightened the dangers posed by work that puts them in close collaboration with passengers and colleagues.

Other flight attendants have reported feeling stressed about the likelihood of being infected at work, but their biggest concern is spreading the virus to their families. All of them took the floor on condition that they were not identified because their employers asked them to ask journalists ‘questions to the airlines’ communications departments.

“I even took steps to isolate myself from my loved one and family when I was at home to avoid exposing them, just in case,” said a 10-year veteran of Delta Air Lines.

Flight attendants say employers provide gloves, masks and wipes to sterilize their workstations, but others say supplies are limited and running out.

Longtime American Airlines stewardess said she is awaiting coronavirus screening results this week after working separate shifts with two other flight attendants who tested positive .

“Oh my God. We are all scared,” said the flight attendant. “The stress level is insane.”

She said she learned that she may have been exposed to the virus by crew members, not by her employer. “I am nervous,” she said. “I’m not going to lie.”

The flight attendant said she was also frustrated that she had to work recently – and risk being exposed to the virus – on a flight that included passengers traveling to Florida for vacation.

“This is what drives me crazy,” she said. “Why are they traveling right now?”