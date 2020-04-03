Former UCLA offensive lineman Christaphany Murray announced on Twitter Thursday that he has signed up for Oklahoma, where he will join former Bruins teammate Theo Howard.

“YESSSSIRRR,” Howard wrote as part of his retweet of Murray’s announcement.

Murray started every game in his two seasons at UCLA, moving from the center to keeping four games in his career after boss Tagaloa returned from suspension. Now the Bruins must replace the two players after Tagaloa’s graduation and Murray’s departure in January to the transfer portal.

Murray is set to sit down next season unless the current transfer rules are relaxed, but he will have two years left. Howard will be immediately eligible as he left as a graduate transfer but is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. Howard tweeted in late January that he would be “good and solid before the season.”

Howard appeared in just one game – against Oklahoma – in 2019 due to hand injuries, which allowed him to redshirt. He failed a pass against the Sooners, ending a streak for having hit at least one pass in 28 consecutive games.

Howard had been an honorable mention in the 2018 All-Pac-12 selection when he caught 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns.

Murray and Howard went from a team that went 3-9 and 4-8 in the past two seasons to a team that went 12-2 and 12-2, appearing twice in the college football playoffs. The Sooners have also hit UCLA in each of the past two seasons, winning 49-21 in 2018 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and 48-14 in 2019 at Rose Bowl.

“God’s plan … and his only,” Murray wrote of his move on Twitter.