In the coveted Muirlands neighborhood of La Jolla, an ocean view home that once belonged to former NFL star La’Roi Glover is on sale for $ 3.65 million.

Glover, now an assistant to the L.A. Chargers, owned the home for about six years before selling it in 2007 for $ 2.625 million, according to records. Since then, the property has changed hands twice, selling in 2008 and 2014 for $ 2.9 million and $ 2.6 million, respectively.

Nestled in a small canyon, the three-story contemporary has two-story terraces and a lower patio with pool, cabin and fireplace. Inside, the walls of the bay windows are centered on the views of the canyon and the ocean.

The 5,420 square feet of updated living space contains a lowered living room, updated kitchen, theater, billiard room and wine cellar. A new elevator serves each floor. Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms include a studio with a separate entrance.

Jeff S. Katz and Ben Crosby of Compass hold the list.

Glover, 42, has played at Point Loma High School and San Diego State. The former defensive tackle has appeared in 193 games in 13 seasons with the Raiders, Saints, Cowboys and Rams. Six times Pro Bowler, he led the NFL in sacks in 2000 with 17.

He joined the Chargers last year as an assistant defensive line coach.