Retired Angels and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds reported Wednesday night that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a video shared on his Instagram profile, Edmonds said he was “fine” and no longer had symptoms of COVID-19. He assumed that he must have been infected for several weeks before the diagnosis.

“Thank goodness I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone else said and kept the curve of our house flat,” he said.

Edmonds was admitted to the hospital for tests on Saturday – but only after convincing health officials to do so.

“They didn’t want to test me,” he said, “and I forced them to take me to the emergency room.”

Edmonds, 49, suffered from pneumonia and had to wait several days for the coronavirus swab results.

Edmonds urged viewers of his video to take any symptoms related to the disease seriously.

“Do not take this lightly,” he said. “If you’re not feeling well, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe, because that’s what happened to me.”

Edmonds, now a broadcaster for the Cardinals, organized training games in the spring, but mostly stayed for him at the Cardinals camp. The Cardinals were scheduled to make an announcement Thursday regarding the situation.