We have become a nation of shipwrecked people, painting the bandwidth of a hundred million islands with fear, I hope for the news.

The key to this new way of life is the press conference – local, state, national, broadcast, streaming, journalists present or calling. (And sometimes no journalists at all.) For your information only, you can learn everything from the newspaper – subscribe today! – but we come not only for the facts but for the performance. We come for the reassuring voice, the confident body posture, the air, if we are lucky in our chain of leaders, skill. We even come for the look of distress that someone cares about. And, strangely enough, we are as close to the mayor, the governor, the president in our current situation as we are to almost all of our friends and relatives – just a screen away.

One would imagine that in a time when anyone in the world could upload a video to a place where anyone in the world could see it, appearing in front of the camera would have lost some of its meaning . But an aura of consequence, urgency, of event always surrounds these meetings of important people with the press and the public beyond – in particular, of course, because they concern a virus which could kill one of between us, and that quickly changed the way we live.

They amplify what was already a tradition. Woodrow Wilson held the first presidential press conference in 1913 – the White House Correspondents Association formed a year later – and they have been a feature of every administration since, although they have taken place in different settings at different intervals. (There are no rules.) Early pressers, out of the public eye, could be informal, even collaborative, and not completely official. Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first to put one on television in 1955, although it was filmed and edited; JFK was the first to leave live and unedited on television a few days after its inauguration in 1961. The current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. has been everywhere on television for hours in recent weeks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was a voice of comfort and calm in his press conferences on coronaviruses. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A conference may present a case and may be called upon to defend it. This can deliver a harsh truth or make it inconvenient. The lawyers on the steps of the courtroom reinforce the story they revealed inside; movie stars light up the world. When the news is soft (“Tell us about your new photo”), a little swelling is expected; in serious business, it is good to be, or at least healthy, genuinely honest. Broadcast live, a conference tells us something more about the character, something that a transcript cannot express. I watch my mayor, Eric Garcettiand governor, Gavin Newsom, a little differently, and certainly more charitably, having watched them at work, moderating a crisis. It’s the Beatles’ music that won over young Americans in 1964, but their press conferences appeals to parents. (“What do you think of Beethoven?” Ringo: “Great. Especially his poems.”)

This rapidly evolving (but somewhat slow) emergency requires frequent communication. Trump’s televised briefings – stretchings, I guess we could call them – are essential, certainly, for understanding the moment, if not always the way he hears, and most valuable when he retires to let the experts speak.

But to get a clearer idea of ​​what’s going on in America – a picture of things being done – I recommend a visit to the country’s governors and mayors, who are closer to the front line and whose meetings with the press and audiences are generally available on YouTube or a dedicated government website. Many play close variations on a theme: officials appear, flanked by flags, with doctors and administrators at hand, sometimes joined by a general, while the corps of army engineers arrives in a theater of war viral after another to transform stadiums and hotels and convention centers into field hospitals. Many employ ASL interpreters for deaf viewers – although New York Governor Andrew Cuomo does not, nor the White House. Especially at city level, the briefings maybe more informal. (I’m watching you, Fort Lee, N.J., Mayor Mark Sokolich.)

Cuomo’s daily press conferences have drawn national interest, because New York is deeper into the crisis than elsewhere and because Cuomo himself projects a kind of hard and empathetic love, and sounds like Al Pacino, without acting too much. I don’t know much about Cuomo, other than his illustrious parentage, but I note that many voters who would not be otherwise inclined to love him seem to do so now. (According to a CNN report, Cuomo briefings are also “mandatory” in the west wing.)

Even 3,000 miles away, listening to Cuomo can reduce stress, not because it sucks but because it pulls straight: “Calibrate yourself and your expectations so that you don’t get disappointed every morning when you get up.” But it also becomes personal, generally at a broader point, speaking of reforming family tradition in a distant world, blaming his little brother – broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo, currently in quarantine with the coronavirus – for having passed the time with their mother.

At the Jacob Javits Center, transformed into a hospital, he addressed the Army Corps of Engineers, in a kind of spontaneous echo of the Saint-Crispin speech of “Henry V”: “This is a moment that will change this nation … and in 10 years, talk to you today at your children or your grandchildren, and you will shed a tear because you will remember lives lost and you will remember faces and names, and you will remember how hard we worked and we lost more beings Dear . … But you will also be proud. …. When other people played it safe, you had the courage to introduce yourself. “

Closer to where I take shelter is Governor Newsom, who is tall and young and gets closer to the camera, projecting a sort of Northern California facility that sits somewhere between a friendly politician and a local TV host; in another life, and easier, I see him hosting a children’s show, with puppets. He likes to call California a “nation state”, which, for a native, reinforces the comforting feeling of a bulwark against any madness that could reign elsewhere.

“I completely reject the idea that we are destined for a particular destiny; it is the decisions, not the conditions, that determine our future, “he said recently.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, who directs his information sessions behind a desk halfway in a paneled room – it’s like a view in 12th row – appears as a kind of inspiring technocrat: “We don’t have not seen the darkest days, but we will move forward and we will move forward together. Neither the governor nor the mayor are political in their broadcasts, except in the sense that avoiding politics can itself bring tangible rewards, could open doors that would otherwise remain closed. (Although Trump has attacked Newsom in the past, he regularly praises his work on the pandemic.)

President Donald Trump, with Vice President Mike Pence, on the left, holds a briefing on the White House coronavirus on February 26, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Asset! Until Tuesday, he hardly seemed to have calculated the human cost of the pandemic, and certainly not its magnitude. Whatever the combination of intention, ignorance or mental indiscipline, Trump is used to untruths and half-truths, and that vague fog of fantasy and fact – hyperbolic, botched, repetitive hypnotic – keeps its rhetoric slippery. There is a lot of noise around his signal, and he can swallow a lot of time without saying much. When asked in late February if he thought the virus would spread, his answer was literally everywhere. “I don’t think it’s inevitable. It probably will be. It may be. It could be at a very small level or at a higher level. Whatever happens, we are fully prepared. ”

Or maybe not.

Indeed, the question has been raised among media critics and the media whether it is worth covering Trump’s live briefings and unfiltered, given that they contain a lot of misinformation, some of which can lead viewers dangerous actions or inaction. It’s a big country, and part of it will obviously find in these briefings exactly the psychological balm they need – notwithstanding the name-calling, the blaming, the sprinkling cast, the self-congratulations, the rewriting history, conspiracy theory, kowtow – receiving and campaigning. Indeed, the president boasted on Twitter of his “final license, Monday Night Football type numbers”, figures which he apparently interprets entirely as a sign of support, rather than, for example, motivated by the fear of disease, death and the collapse of civilization.

There are numbers and there are numbers. At the task force’s briefing on Tuesday, the deaths would be huge even if things went well finally seemed to have flowed, like perhaps the idea that nothing that Trump could say would stop him – that it is not the flu, nor a hoax cooked by a democratic cabal. For some reason – whether it was images he had seen of Elmhurst Hospital in his former Queens neighborhood or that, as has been reported, internal polls have shown that voters prefer tougher measures to slow down the pandemic – Trump appeared, if not chastised, at least appeased. He left the sniping aside and for a while moved away from his advisers.

Then came Wednesday’s briefing. “Did you know I was # 1 on Facbook?” said Trump. “I just found out that I’m # 1 on Facebook.”