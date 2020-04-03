Fortunately, for fans of the London club at least, the Mourinho players seemed to break the sweat during Tottenham’s video linkage training session mid-week; split screens showed them running on the spot at home while a trainer barked miles away. The future is now.

No one can say with certainty when normality will return. No one knows when thousands of people will gather again in the stadiums and cheerfully cheer for a spectacular goal, kick or save. In the meantime, players must stay at home and work from home.

But the backyard does not replace the heady blow to the senses that accompanies thousands of entertainment, so how will footballers stay fit, mentally and physically? After all, these are the people who never seem to be alone; train with teammates, perform magical feats around the world, almost every movement analyzed and recorded.

Dr. Craig Duncan, a human performance strategist who currently supports Australian Professional Footballers (PFA), says CNN Sport : “The postponement of competitions, the cancellation of training and, in many cases, the isolation of players, this could have a psychological cost.

“Soccer players have a strict daily, weekly and seasonal routine. The hours of sleep, meals and training are all determined by this program, so at this point there are obvious changes. The daily connection in a team environment is also vital, as in any workplace. “

Major League Soccer’s suspension has been extended until May, the start of the National Women’s Soccer League has been delayed, the South American leagues have been stopped, while the majority of football in Europe has been suspended as governments try to reduce the spread of the virus.

the postponement of Euro 2020, The quadrennial European championship, until next year, has opened the summer months to finish the leagues in Europe if they exceed their planned end dates, which seems more and more likely.

But a number of questions remain unanswered. Will the seasons start again in April, May, June or July? What if the leagues can’t resume? What will be the financial implications? And, if the season were to bleed in the summer months, what would happen to players whose contracts were to end in June?

Dr. Duncan has written training programs for fully locked out players and monitors them through an app which, he says, helps identify if there are “significant physiological or psychological issues”.

“It is a very difficult situation,” he adds. “The only thing we can do is focus on what we can control and everything else will take place in a form or form that is currently unknown.”

Focusing on returning to the field is not the best way to deal with a crisis that has no end in sight. This will only add to the anxiety, Dr. Peter Olusoga, associate professor of psychology at Sheffield Hallam University, told CNN Sport.

“There is a natural tendency to focus on the future, on what is to come, and when something so new happens that increases even more,” he says.

“There will be a lot of thinking that this is not what they are used to. Will I be able to train too? Will I be able to stay alert and motivated? These are all legitimate concerns, but again, he thinks about the future rather than what’s going on.

“In sport, you have to have goals, things you want to achieve, but really what you want to do is stay focused on the present moment. If you focus too much on the results, you are not seeing it. that’s important right now – the training session you’re doing, the little things you can do to make improvements. “

Changing the mindset, treating the current situation as another challenge to overcome rather than a disaster is important, says Dr. Olusoga. Seeing this crisis as an opportunity to strengthen weaknesses will also be helpful.

“They already have these skills. It’s almost like hurting yourself. It’s about using some of these strengths and skills in a different way,” he said.

Before the new coronavirus put an end to the company, some players were on the verge of winning championships, some hoped to win new contracts, others were in a relegation fight. Some of these footballers are world famous multimillionaires; others live modestly and aspire to greatness. Not everyone is the same.

This week, a video of some Watford players participating remotely in a 30-minute spin class led by goalkeeper Ben Foster was shared on social media. These highly paid English Premier League players seemed to be training in well-equipped gymnasiums in their lavish homes.

“The more you play at a high level, the more resources you have,” says Dr. Duncan. “However, this process can be managed on any budget and often the actors in the lower divisions have developed a strong resilience and are used to managing it with less support.”

It will be difficult to reproduce the intensity of a match or a training session on the ground, whatever the resources offered. But home training is not useless.

“I have managed to manage many players during the isolation and it is possible to keep a good level of physical fitness. Of course, it is better to be on a team but this current challenge can be won,” adds Dr. Duncan.

William Rose is a fitness trainer at AFC Wimbledon, a London-based club in the third level of the English football league.

Before the United Kingdom was detained, he posted on Twitter a home fitness program he had designed for the 122 players at the club’s academy and, to his surprise, his tweet has been shared around the world, perhaps an indication that at present there are many athletes, whether amateur or professional, in need of advice.

Rose is trying to make sure the young players stay mentally and physically fit but, he admits, there are difficulties. While some players live in the leafy Wimbledon district, others are in buildings in central London. Space is an issue for young players who are trying not only to develop physically but also technically.

“You are told that you have to stay for 14 days when you are an athlete who runs 30 kilometers per week, it is suddenly quite intimidating,” Rose told CNN Sport. “It’s about managing them from a physical point of view to prepare to play again but also to keep them mentally stimulated to make sure they don’t go crazy.”

“We can’t expect them all to have a 50×50 yard garden. It has to be specific to them, so we have to mix the exercises and make sure that each session is adaptable.”

“They are used to making difficult and varied sessions, short and precise, as well as longer races, and you cannot do it in the space in which they will work, which will force them to reproduce aspects of what they do on a field but on the tracks that go down the park. But you can never really reproduce that, so you can never really reproduce the physical form of the match.

“You look at the top teams, they will have players who have gymnasiums in their house or a large garden where they can do the technical and physical programs.

“Many of the big clubs have the facilities to lend equipment to players during this leave period, but lower down in the leagues you don’t get those resources, so you can’t just come up with a program that might not be workable for them. ” ”

Twice a week, Rose and her team will organize interactive workshops. The first course focused on nutrition, the next psychology.

Footballers are used to being taken care of. AFC Wimbledon Academy players will usually eat breakfast and lunch on the training ground, says Rose.

Not only must players learn to train alone, but they must think about nutrition and, in some cases, learn to cook. For players from poorer backgrounds or the children of key workers, this is another obstacle to overcome during an already trying period.

“We make sure everyone registers,” says Rose. “No one has ever been so grateful for technology. We simply cannot live in this era without it.”

Like everyone else, footballers learn to adapt to a new way of life. But with the number of deaths increasing worldwide, there must also be a perspective. As Rose says, “People love football and it means a lot to people but, at the same time, there are many things that are more important in these times.”