Films slated for the South by Southwest festival canceled this year will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for 10 days this spring.

Filmmakers who choose to participate will receive screening fees and will be able to register starting Thursday.

The films will be available free to consumers, but they will need to open a free Amazon account. Amazon and SXSW are targeting a launch date for the streaming event for later this month.

“We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and we hope that this online film festival can help make part of this experience, and present artists and films that the public would not otherwise have had a chance to see, “Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

The SXSW was scheduled to take place March 13-22, but the city of Austin canceled it due to concerns about the new coronavirus. It was the first time in 34 years that SXSW, which can bring more than 250,000 people to the Austin area, was scrapped. Other live events and concerts have also been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

The movie theater closings have also prompted several large studios, including Walt Disney and Universal Pictures, to make current versions available for home viewing while consumers are closed at home. Streamers such as Amazon and Netflix are also looking to take advantage of the home living environment.

Janet Pierson, film director of SXSW, said her team has been looking for a way to help the filmmakers since the festival was canceled.

“We are inspired by the adaptability and resilience of the film community as it searches for creative solutions in this unprecedented crisis,” Pierson said in a statement.