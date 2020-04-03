Tony Boselli says his hospitalization for coronavirus quickly went from waiting for medication to the thought, “I don’t want to die here.”

The former Jacksonville Jaguars’ tackle spent five days at the Mayo Clinic last week, including a few in intensive care before being released on Tuesday.

“It was a little fuzzy, but I remember [the doctor] saying, “If we don’t stabilize your oxygen, we’re going to have to go to the next level.” ” Boselli told ESPN.com. “I remember posing there thinking, ‘What do you mean, if it doesn’t work? He said, “We don’t know which direction it’s going to go.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been like I thought I was going to die, but I remember having the conversation with myself: I don’t want to die here.”

Pro Bowler in five of his seven seasons in the NFL and four-time Professional Football Hall of Fame finalist Boselli, 47, started flu symptoms on March 16. He was tested after learning that he had been in contact with someone who had contracted COVID-19 and the results returned positive.

Boselli was finding it increasingly difficult to breathe as his symptoms worsened and was sent to hospital on March 29. He expected to be treated with little more than medication and IV fluids, but doctors were concerned about his oxygen levels and admitted it.

Boselli’s wife, Angie, was also tested positive, but her symptoms were considered mild. She self-quarantined at home but could not have visited her husband anyway.

“The only people who could enter were medical professionals and they had to wear their full protective gear,” said Boselli. “They were great, however. These doctors, these PAs, these nurses and these technicians, everyone, they are incredible. These people were absolutely incredible. Superstars. “

The Boselli 6-7, whose playing weight was 324 pounds, added that he had lost about 20 pounds in the past two weeks. On Wednesday, he tested negative for the virus and said he was relieved to be released from the hospital.

“I’m not going to run marathons anytime soon,” said Boselli. “It’s been quite a few weeks, but I feel better. I came home from the hospital and I’m on the right side now. “