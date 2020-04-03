NEW YORK – The FDNY has urged New Yorkers to call 911 only in real emergencies after EMS workers answered nearly 6,000 calls in one day in the middle of the Covid pandemic 19.

FDNY EMS members responded to 5,902 medical calls on Wednesday, the department tweeted.

In a video, the FDNY advised New Yorkers to follow guidelines set by health authorities, such as contacting your health care provider and emergency centers before calling 911 for treatment medical.

“Keep access to health care available to people with more serious illnesses,” said the video.

The FDNY urges New Yorkers to call 911 only for medical care once all other options, such as your health care provider and emergency centers have been exhausted. Let first responders help the most needy. For non-emergency cases, dial 311. pic.twitter.com/4VmTqCdf8R – FDNY (@FDNY) April 2, 2020

Hospitals across the city have had an influx of people entering emergency rooms.

As New York hospitals become more crowded with COVID-19 patients, a new EMT Directive limits certain hospital transport.

Paramedics are advised not to transport patients with cardiac arrest to hospital if they cannot restart and revive their hearts, according to a note from the New York Regional Emergency Medical Services Council (NYC REMAC) in the field.

For those who need help finding a health care provider, individuals are advised to call 311.

There are nearly 47,500 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in New York, with 1,374 deaths reported.