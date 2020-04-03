The facts first: It is not true that people did not know “before the last 24 hours” that individuals without symptoms could infect the coronaviruses. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said in mid-February that asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus was possible. In addition, studies from January have shown cases of coronavirus spreading among people without symptoms.

As we learned more about the virus, several experts told CNN last month that it has become clear that transmission by asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people is responsible for more severe transmission than previously thought .

Although it was not the first time that he had recognized him, Redfield confirmed that the suspicion Interview of March 30 with the affiliate NPR WABE, in which he said “Up to 25%” of people infected with a coronavirus may remain asymptomatic. “A die [pieces of] the information we have pretty much confirmed today is that a significant number of those infected remain in fact asymptomatic, “said Redfield.

In a February 13 interview with CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Redfield said Asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus was possible and worrying, according to information from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There has been good communication with our colleagues to confirm asymptomatic infection, to confirm asymptomatic transmission, to be able to better manage the clinical spectrum of the disease in China,” said Redfield. “What we don’t know, however, is the extent to which asymptomatic cases result in transmission.”

As of January 30, the CDC Noted in its guidelines for the management of patients with coronavirus, “the clinical presentation among the reported cases of infection with 2019-nCoV varies in severity, from asymptomatic infection or from mild illness to serious or fatal illness “.

The potential for asymptomatic transmission is something that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, first raised two months ago.

In late January, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus working group, told CNN “There is no doubt that after reading this document, asymptomatic transmission occurs.” The document referenced by Fauci is a study published Jan. 30 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Public health experts have since said January study was imperfect because a patient who was said to be asymptomatic actually had mild symptoms. However, the last update on the CDC website also cites several studies of February and March document the coronavirus in asymptomatic patients. CDC guidelines state that “although transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals has been reported, the risk of transmission is considered to be highest when patients have symptoms”.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, echoed CDC caution on March 14 Report with other members of the coronavirus working group where she recognized that asymptomatic patients could spread the disease.

“Until you really understand how many people are asymptomatic and transmit the virus asymptomatically, we think it is best for the general American public to know that the risk of serious illness may be low,” a said Birx, “but they could potentially spread the virus to others.”