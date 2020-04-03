The European Commission on Thursday proposed a new 100 billion euro ($ 109 billion) relief initiative that will provide loans to member states that need funds to support jobs . The Commission plans to use the high credit rating of the European Union to tap the financial markets and then lend the funds at lower cost to the Member States.

The program aims to encourage companies to reduce the working hours of employees instead of dismissing them completely, a model used in Germany. Workers would receive compensation for hours not worked.

“In this coronavirus crisis, only the strongest responses will do,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement. “Every euro available in the EU budget will be redirected to remedy it.”

The loans would be guaranteed by the Member States and “directed where they are most urgently needed”, according to the Commission. This measure has yet to be approved by the 27 members of the bloc.

EU countries are committed huge sums of money in recent days to support businesses and workers despite the deep recession that is unfolding, and EU limits on budget deficits have been relaxed to allow them to borrow more. The European Central Bank also promised to pump hundreds of billions of euros on the markets this year to prevent the shock from triggering a new financial crisis. But the bloc is deeply divided on the advisability of issuing debt, doubled corona bonds , in order to mobilize long-term funding for all member states to help finance measures to deal with the pandemic and support economic recovery once it has passed. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, supported by the leaders of Austria and the Netherlands, opposed it. There are particular concerns about Italy, which has been the hardest hit by the pandemic and which already has significant debt. The European Union may be forced to take additional measures in the near future. The finance ministers of the bloc are expected to meet on Tuesday by videoconference. EU leaders could meet again later this week. Europe’s largest economy, Germany, is expected to decline more this year than it did during the global financial crisis, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Thursday. Meanwhile, the number of unemployed is increasing rapidly. In Spain, unemployment in March rose 302,265 to 3.5 million, the largest increase on record, the country announced on Thursday. The number of French employees receiving partial unemployment assistance has reached 4 million and “is increasing sharply,” said Labor Minister Muriel Pénicaud on Thursday. The United Kingdom, which left the European Union earlier this year, said the number of people claiming universal credit benefits had risen to 950,000 in the last two weeks of March. – Nadine Schmidt, Barbara Wojazer, Mark Thompsons, Max Ramsay, Tim Lister, Al Goodman and Ingrid Formanek contributed to the report.

