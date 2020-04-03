Few first singles in pop history have presented a band as perfectly as “Hold On”, the 1990 smash that launched En Vogue into the R&B stratosphere. But as much as the funky divas sang their faces, the song was not an instant hit with their label.

“The head of our record company didn’t think” Hold On “was a good radio single because he started with it a cappella [of the Miracles classic ‘Who’s Lovin’ You’]Explains Cindy Herron-Braggs, 58, who sang the direction of the new swing swing jack. “It took a lot of convincing for it to be the first single, then once it took off, the song and its success spoke for themselves.”

Indeed. “Hold On” started it all for “Born To Sing”, EV’s first album, which was released on April 3, 1990. To celebrate the LP’s 30th anniversary – and one of the biggest girl groups of the 90s – an enlarged edition is published Friday which will allow you to keep your love for En Vogue.

With these close four-part harmonies, it’s hard to believe that Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson and Maxine Jones weren’t already sisters in song when they all showed up the same day to audition for a formed group by producers Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy. “None of us were friends and we didn’t really know each other,” said Ellis, 56, who, along with Herron, is one of two current members. “They originally only wanted three girls, but when they heard the four of us together, they thought,” Hey, why couldn’t it be four girls? “I feel like it was lightning in a jar.”

Doing “Born To Sing” – which also included R&B singles # 1 “Lies” and “You Don’t Have To Worry” – it was clear that these soul songbirds were meant to harmonize. “We were all hungry and we had a passion for singing,” says Herron-Braggs. “And so we were all like,” Let’s do this. “It was a bit like entering the unknown, and that kind of unified us all.”

But when the album was recorded, the group was not really called En Vogue. “Originally, the group name was 4 U,” says Ellis. “After we finished ‘Born To Sing’, we decided that the name wasn’t quite right, so we created En Vogue. Now, with a name like that, we knew it was better to be in vogue. And this is how our fashion [sense] was really born – it was because of the name. We knew we had to measure up. “

En Vogue would continue to be more successful, including “My Lovin” (You’ll Never Gonna Get It) “,” Free Your Mind “and” Don’t Don’t Let Go (Love) “. But it was like a day of national mourning for R&B fans when Robinson left the group in 1997, transforming the quartet into a trio.

“It was heartbreaking for us because it was definitely not something we wanted,” says Ellis. “And it wasn’t necessarily that we even had an argument.”

Drama or not, there were doubts about the future of En Vogue after Robinson’s departure. “There was the element” Can we finish with us? Are people going to end us? “Declares Herron-Braggs.

This has been a revolving door for En Vogue since then, Jones leaving the group – first replaced by Amanda Cole and then by current member Rhona Bennett – and Robinson returning for relays. In fact, the four originals played together at an advantage last fall.

And don’t exclude another meeting. “Never say never,” says Herron-Braggs. In fact, Ellis adds, “We hope and pray for it.”