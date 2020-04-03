“Well, I tell you, I am still missing 50% of the data in the report,” she said. “I have 660 (thousands) tests reported. We did 1.3 million. … So we have to see – the bill says you have to report it. We still don’t get 100% of the tests. ”
Asked about the possibility that 1 in 3 tests produced false negatives, Birx said: “I have not seen this kind of anomaly.”
Birx added that “the number of positive tests follows very closely a certain number of diagnosed cases”.
The governors of the red and blue states have also postponed the often rosy federal government assessment of the state’s national testing efforts.
“Yeah, that’s just not true,” Republican governor of Maryland Larry Hogan told NPR on Tuesday when asked about Trump’s assertion.
“I mean, I know they have taken steps to create new tests but they are not actually produced and distributed in the states,” added Hogan. “So it’s an ambitious thing and they have new things in the works, but they’re not really on the street and no state has enough tests.”
Rhode Island Democrat Governor Gina Raimondo told CNN on Monday of the president’s comments that the governors “all continue to struggle with testing, supplies and supplies (personal protective equipment), and it is a fairly regular refrain that all governors have when we speak to each other and when we speak to the president. “
“I just took it this morning. And I took it, it literally took me a minute to take it and it took me – I guess it was 14 or 15 minutes” for the results, said Trump. “I went to work, I didn’t wait for him, but he said it had taken 14 minutes or something with a conclusion and he said the president had a negative result for Covid-19.”
