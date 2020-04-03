Birx, a senior official in the White House coronavirus task force, said on Thursday that part of the $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package that has been enacted by President Donald Trump requires that all tests performed are reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . But Birx says it has not yet received this data.

“Well, I tell you, I am still missing 50% of the data in the report,” she said. “I have 660 (thousands) tests reported. We did 1.3 million. … So we have to see – the bill says you have to report it. We still don’t get 100% of the tests. ”

Asked about the possibility that 1 in 3 tests produced false negatives, Birx said: “I have not seen this kind of anomaly.”

Birx added that “the number of positive tests follows very closely a certain number of diagnosed cases”.

Missing data highlights how test-related issues – including volume , Public accessibility and timely Processing – have remained a constant part of the federal government’s response to coronaviruses. CNN reported Wednesday that New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics, one of the country’s largest commercial laboratories, has faced a significant backlog of tests in the past two weeks, with approximately 160,000 orders for coronavirus tests – approximately the half of the company’s total – awaiting treatment in March. 25, and results delayed in some cases up to 10 days. And despite the White House’s announcement in mid-March that the federal government would partner with private companies to set up driving coronavirus testing sites, the Department of Health and Social Services confirmed on Tuesday at CNN that among the major Target, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS retailers, there are only five locations that currently offer driving tests – none of which is open to the general public. The governors of the red and blue states have also postponed the often rosy federal government assessment of the state’s national testing efforts. The New York Times reported on Monday that Trump had said on a call to governors: “I have not heard of the tests for weeks” and “I have not heard of the tests as a problem” in response to a comment from the Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Democrat, who said that states lack adequate testing. “Yeah, that’s just not true,” Republican governor of Maryland Larry Hogan told NPR on Tuesday when asked about Trump’s assertion. “I mean, I know they have taken steps to create new tests but they are not actually produced and distributed in the states,” added Hogan. “So it’s an ambitious thing and they have new things in the works, but they’re not really on the street and no state has enough tests.” Rhode Island Democrat Governor Gina Raimondo told CNN on Monday of the president’s comments that the governors “all continue to struggle with testing, supplies and supplies (personal protective equipment), and it is a fairly regular refrain that all governors have when we speak to each other and when we speak to the president. “ Birx’s announcement came after Trump told reporters earlier Thursday that he had negative test for coronavirus for the second time after taking a new test which gives results in 15 minutes. Trump said he took the test “really out of curiosity to see how fast it worked, how fast it worked.” “I just took it this morning. And I took it, it literally took me a minute to take it and it took me – I guess it was 14 or 15 minutes” for the results, said Trump. “I went to work, I didn’t wait for him, but he said it had taken 14 minutes or something with a conclusion and he said the president had a negative result for Covid-19.” This story has been updated with a background and more details.

