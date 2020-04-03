Eli Apple is back on the free agent market.

According to ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders and Apple were unable to finalize a contract after reports of a year-long agreement between the two parties on March 18. The 24-year-old cornerback even posted on Instagram that he was “Enthusiastic about starting a new journey as a Raider.”

The Raiders reached a deal with security Damarious Randall shortly after failing to reach an agreement with Apple, according to ESPN.

Apple, who was traded to New Orleans in 2018 after three seasons with the Giants, became a free agent this offseason after the Saints declined the fifth-year option from their contract.

The former No. 10 overall pick of the Giants in 2016 was a solid fit for New Orleans, but had a tumultuous race in New York.

Things started to get worse in his second season in 2017, from the time he was classified for the first time in the Giants’ week 5 loss to the Chargers for disciplinary reasons before being a healthy scratch from weeks 11 to 14 due to its performance.

Apple was also penalized after posting on Twitter on the sidelines of the Giants’ week 14 loss to the Cowboys. He was not well received in the locker room, especially after posting a comment after the Cowboys’ defeat that said his former Ohio State teammate and Cowboys backstop Rod Smith ” the New York Giants ”.

Tensions between Apple and the rest of its Giants teammates were widely reported in 2017, the safety of the Giants at the time, Landon Collins, called Apple “cancer” and said it should not be part of the team in 2018. Apple was suspended for the 2017 season. Final after allegedly arguing with the coaching staff after it asked to train with the scout team.

Apple jumped straight into a starting role for the Saints and started in the 15 games he appeared in, recording 53 solo tackles, four defensive assists and a forced fumble for the 13-3 NFC South team.

Now he will look for a new free agent contract.