Let Drake dance the coronavirus crisis in the video for his new single, “Toosie Slide”.

Yes, just about everything this weekend – when you have nothing better to do than dance in the privacy of your home – you will go “Right foot, high foot / left foot, slide / left foot, foot up / right foot, slide, ”As the lyrics say.

It is the first step-by-step jam of the home stay era. And it’s pretty brilliant.

Wearing a chic quarantine black mask, black gloves and a camouflage flight jacket – you can barely recognize it, with the exception of its cheesy borderline dance moves – Drizzy represents the isolation we all feel right now .

But it remains sexy, swag in full effect.

The single and video “Toosie Slide” – which were both dropped as a surprise weekend early Friday jam – are a clear sign of the times.

The airy rhythm is clearly intended to be a welcome escape from the heaviness of the times, but after all the talk about the glide in the throat, Drake acknowledges that we “can’t let this glide” as in, stay at the House. And when you have to go out, put on your mask and put on your gloves, friends.

It has already become the last TikTok challenge entertain bored teens in their homes.

The video, which appears to be shot in Drake’s house in Torontoopens with desolate street maps at 10:20 p.m. Then we see the rapper “In My Feelings” go around his house – trophy room and everything – as he does the right thing by staying at home.

If only we had all locked up the Grammys to play too.

But it’s uplifting to hear and see Drake do what Drake does: keep him always cold and cool in the midst of all this chaos.