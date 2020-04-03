“I know you’ve seen the slope in the United States compared to the slope in Italy, and we need to change that slope,” said Birx. “What this means in the United States is not everyone who does it.”

“So we are as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the guidelines of a T,” said Birx. “And I can say by the curve … that not all Americans follow it.”

Birx said other countries have successfully slowed the rate of spread of Covid-19 after implementing guidelines on social distancing.

“We can fold ours, but that means everyone has to take the same responsibility,” she said, adding that the guidelines meant that people should have “no dinner or cocktail”.