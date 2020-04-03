“I know you’ve seen the slope in the United States compared to the slope in Italy, and we need to change that slope,” said Birx. “What this means in the United States is not everyone who does it.”
“So we are as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the guidelines of a T,” said Birx. “And I can say by the curve … that not all Americans follow it.”
Birx said other countries have successfully slowed the rate of spread of Covid-19 after implementing guidelines on social distancing.
“We can fold ours, but that means everyone has to take the same responsibility,” she said, adding that the guidelines meant that people should have “no dinner or cocktail”.
“What changes the (national) curve is a new Detroit, a new Chicago, a new New Orleans, a new Colorado. These change the curves because suddenly the peaks increase with the new cases, “said Birx. She said epidemics in individual “hotspots” are altering the country’s overall projections in terms of coronavirus cases.
“This should no longer happen in new places if people socialize, wash their hands, don’t meet in large groups of more than 10 people,” said Birx.
“We are delighted with these countries which have tested and still find it quite flat,” she added.
Trump said his administration was encouraged by what he called “flat-liners” or places where coronavirus cases have not spread quickly.
“Many states have started slowly and slowly,” said Trump. “Some have really stayed at a good level.”
