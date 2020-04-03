“I don’t understand why this doesn’t happen,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci to CNN’s Anderson Cooper at CNN’s coronavirus town hall.

Over 30 states and the District of Columbia have ordered residents to stay at home. Fauci said the governors who had resisted so far “should” really reconsider the number of US cases exceeding 236,000 on Thursday and continuing to climb.

“You know, the tension between federal law and the rights of states to do what they want is something I don’t want to touch on,” he said. “But if you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing this.”

Fauci’s message appears to be at odds with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said that he does not believe a national home order is necessary, stressing the need for flexibility between different states.

“You have to watch – you have to give a little flexibility,” Trump said at the White House press briefing on Wednesday. “If you have a state in the Midwest, or Alaska, for example, has no problem, it’s extremely difficult to say” shut it down. “We have to have a little flexibility.” However, a growing number of governors have called for a united state front to issue home support orders to limit the epidemic. “Our message is:” What are you waiting for? “” Governor of California Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, told CNN on Wednesday Wednesday when asked about the governors who did not follow suit. “What additional evidence do you need? If you think this will not happen to you, there are many evidence points across the country; indeed, in the rest of the world.” This message was echoed later on Wednesday by Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, another Democrat, who said the United States “should have a national strategy instead of a patchwork of policies” at the state level . “That’s why I think it’s important that we, the governors, lead the way and lead the way and be aggressive. I’m thankful to have great colleagues, you know, here in the Midwest in particular. We’ve been pretty aggressive as a geography, and I think it’s important, “Whitmer told CNN. Fauci also pointed out the dangers of too early loosening of the social distancing guidelines on Thursday, stating with precision: “If you step back and don’t mitigate, the number (of deaths) may increase. “ “And it’s the worst thing you can see in the world,” he said. “And that is the reason why I am so adamant when we say that we have to follow these guidelines, you really have to take it seriously.”

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/02/politics/fauci-stay-home-coronavirus-states-cnntv/index.html