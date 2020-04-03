The Dodger Dog is not available at the current stadium, but the Dodgers will distribute hot dogs from their stadium.

Oklahoma City Dodgers, of course. In this period of coronavirus crisis, the triple-A branch of the Dodgers is committing to the community with relish, and additional mustard as well.

“We thought it would be a good way to recognize what would have been the opening day of minor league baseball,” said Carol Herrick, director of the Oklahoma City Dodgers Foundation, “taking care of the people on the line. forehead, taking care of the rest of us.

The Dodgers accept fan nominations for local honors, including first responders, doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocers and pharmacists. Staff will select thousands of winners and deliver them lunch on April 9.

One vendor donated 5,000 hot dogs, another donated 5,000 buns. Drinks and supplies were also donated.

“Everyone wants to be part of a way to help,” said Herrick.

The team’s mascots, Brix and Brooklyn, will not distribute lunches. After all, a mascot should wear a baseball glove, not protective gloves. People who wear the costumes are encouraged to come out and participate.