Among the challenges for many people during the COVID-19 epidemic, although perhaps somewhere in the list of importance, maintaining a training regimen during confinement at home. The Dodgers offer help.

Brandon McDaniel, team player director, will broadcast a 30-minute workout every Monday and Friday at 8 a.m. Dodgers YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages. McDaniel will lead the first sessions alone with explanations for each exercise. He said players could eventually join them if they were interested and could go to his home, where he was hosting the training sessions. The first training is Friday.

“Psychologically, fitness is huge right now,” said McDaniel during a conference call. “Being locked up in a house, or wherever you are, being fit and having the ability to exercise and release endorphins and make certain hormones work is really good for your mental health.”

Whenever the Dodgers start their 2020 season, if there is one, it’s McDaniel’s job to make sure the players are as prepared as possible for the opening day.

The task is different from those that McDaniel and his staff have encountered in their careers. They cannot work directly with players. The Dodger Stadium and the club’s spring training facility are closed. Like most gyms across the country. Circumstances have forced creativity.

McDaniel and three members of his team divided the Dodgers’ 40 player list and built personalized workouts for each player. They speak to players via video chats and phone calls, accompanying them through exercises if necessary.

Some players have home gyms. Others have access to a gym somewhere. Others cannot get one and have been left to test their ingenuity in their living rooms, garages and backyards. McDaniel challenged players to be creative. So far, he said, Gavin Lux, the organization’s best hope, has stood out for his ingenuity.

Some sessions are like home workouts made famous by famous coaches – think of Shaan T’s Insanity or Tony Horton’s P90X. There are jumps and jumps. For weightlifting, jugs and cans are used if the dumbbells are not available. The goal is to avoid falling behind. For people at home, it is to sweat.

“The training we are going to provide to our fan base is literally the same as the training we give to some of our players,” said McDaniels.

The difference, of course, is that players do not participate in training just to keep their weight off or stay sane. They hope to have a season at some point this summer, perhaps in the depths of fall, and perhaps even early winter if their World Series aspirations come true.

Normal seasons – 162 games played over 187 days followed by post-season – wreak havoc on the bodies, even after appropriate off-season regimes. This year could bring unexplored territory – a condensed schedule with frequent double programs after a truncated spring training. This is a recipe for generalized injuries. In the long term, said McDaniel, the industry will learn a great deal about the level of preparation and work required for the future. In the short term, the possibility is worrying.

“Whenever you even take two weeks off to do something,” said McDaniel, “it really scares me.”

So McDaniel said, there is a balance. Players must stay in shape, but must also prevent overwork. This is especially true for launchers. Three weeks ago, most were on the verge of full blossoming during spring training, and most of this progress was lost. The goals are not to lose everything and avoid injury.

“It’s a pretty hard blow, I think, to them,” said McDaniel. “We’ve never really dealt with anything like this before.”

For now, McDaniel and his team are “flying” over the players, guiding them from afar for the foreseeable future. Twice a week, every Monday and Friday, McDaniel will also guide the fans.