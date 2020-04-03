Originally from Beijing who has lived in the United States since 1985, Xue said that many Chinese Americans like her realized early on the importance of wearing masks to stop the spread of the deadly virus, thanks to a constant flow of reports and expert opinions from China, the epicenter of origin of the global pandemic.
“We’ve all read so much about what’s going on in Wuhan on WeChat,” she said, referring to the popular social media platform that has become a major source of information for the Chinese diaspora. . “We knew how serious the epidemic was and started to pay attention much earlier than other Americans.”
Xue and other members of a local WeChat group sewed more than 1,300 masks in a week, delivering them to several local hospitals. But even when medical institutions advised them to stop sending handmade masks, Xue continued to focus on the general public.
Trying to convince most Americans of the value of wearing masks has not been easy, however, because of long-standing cultural beliefs. Xue said that even her adult children, born and raised in the United States, resisted the idea.
“For me, wearing a mask seems natural to me,” she said. “But they think it’s weird – they think I’m overreacting.”
Xue remains fearless, determined to shine the spotlight on the subject because she thinks that the Americans are lagging behind in terms of self-protection because of the lack of precise information.
Feeling encouraged by the sight of an increasing number of people wearing masks outside – observed during his occasional grocery trips – Xue thinks that a new orientation of the American government on the question would not only encourage more Americans to cover their faces in public, but also to stimulate the demand for DIY masks.
“When I see my non-Chinese friends here, I tell them to wear a mask outside,” she said, adding that she had just ordered more sheets online. “I tell them, I’ll make you one if you don’t have it.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/5zylZ6UxrM4/index.html