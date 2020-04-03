But the housewife in Medfield, Massachusetts is more than just a mask designer – she’s become a mask advocate, long before President Donald Trump The coronavirus task force should recommend that Americans start wearing face covers in public.

Originally from Beijing who has lived in the United States since 1985, Xue said that many Chinese Americans like her realized early on the importance of wearing masks to stop the spread of the deadly virus, thanks to a constant flow of reports and expert opinions from China, the epicenter of origin of the global pandemic.

“We’ve all read so much about what’s going on in Wuhan on WeChat,” she said, referring to the popular social media platform that has become a major source of information for the Chinese diaspora. . “We knew how serious the epidemic was and started to pay attention much earlier than other Americans.”

Xue and other members of a local WeChat group sewed more than 1,300 masks in a week, delivering them to several local hospitals. But even when medical institutions advised them to stop sending handmade masks, Xue continued to focus on the general public.