Walt Disney Co. said Thursday that it would start laying off workers “whose jobs are not currently needed” as part of widespread business closings due to the coronavirus crisis.

Burbank-based entertainment giant was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed its theme parks, cruise lines and retail stores, and disrupted film and television production.

The leave process will begin on April 19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss, and has forced us all to make sacrifices,” said Disney in a statement. “In recent weeks, mandatory orders from government officials have shut down the majority of our businesses.”

Disney, which employs 223,000 people and is one of Los Angeles’ largest employers, did not say how many people would be out of work as a result of the decision.

Disney employees have so far received full wages and benefits during the closings, the company said. Disney has committed to pay workers until April 18.

“However, without a clear indication of when we can restart our activities, we are forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and lay off employees whose jobs are not necessary at the moment”, a said Disney.

Those affected by the program will remain Disney employees for the duration of the leave period, Disney said. The company has also promised comprehensive health benefits and will cover the cost of employee premiums.

The move comes just days after Disney announced that it would cut executive salaries to fight the financial fallout from the health crisis. Executive Chairman Bob Iger will step down and CEO Bob Bobek’s salary will be cut in half starting April 5.

More soon.