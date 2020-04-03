Disney will begin to temporarily lay off employees due to the impact of theme park and store closings and delayed film releases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mouse House said Thursday evening that it would lay off workers “whose jobs are not needed at the moment” effective April 19. Employees on leave “will receive all health care benefits, plus the cost of employee and business premiums will be paid by Disney,” the company said.

A Disney representative did not provide figures on the number of people who would be temporarily laid off. Over 75% of Disney’s 223,000 employees work for the Parks and Products division.

In a statement released Thursday, the company said there was “no clear indication as to when we could resume operations” and that it “was forced to make the difficult decision to take the step next and put the employees on leave. “

Disney has been hit hard by the pandemic. The twelve Disney theme parks, including Disneyland and Disney World, have been closed since March 15, after which the company has agreed to pay salaries until April 18.

In addition, his cruise line has been suspended and many of his biggest movies of the year have been delayed because cinemas around the world have closed. The Disney-owned ESPN was also hit hard by the suspension of live sporting events.

Earlier this week, Disney executives announced a pay cut due to the pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek plans to cut his salary by 50%, while Bob Iger, the company’s executive chairman, will forfeit his entire salary.