Disney DIS (( Disney was paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic. Its theme parks around the world have closed, its cruise line is suspended and many of its greatest films of the year have been delayed . Live sporting events, the lifeblood of Disney-owned ESPN, have also been suspended. Actions ofhave fallen by more than 30% since the start of the year.

The impact particularly hits employees of Disney theme parks. All twelve Disney theme parks have been closed since March 12 , after which the company agreed to pay salaries until April 18. In the statement, the company said there was “no clear indication of when we could resume operations” and that it “was forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and to lay off its employees “.

Among those affected are the Disney Park Imagineers – the designers of the parks, rides and hotels.

Workers on leave would remain employees of the company and retain their health benefits, while having access to federal and state aid such as unemployment benefits.