Among those affected are the Disney Park Imagineers – the designers of the parks, rides and hotels.
Workers on leave would remain employees of the company and retain their health benefits, while having access to federal and state aid such as unemployment benefits.
Disney executives announced earlier this week that they will cut wages due to the pandemic.
Company CEO Bob Chapek said in an email to employees Monday that he would accept a 50% pay cut while Bob Iger, the company’s executive chairman, would give up all of his salary.
“Although I am confident that we will go through this difficult time together and come out stronger, we must take the necessary measures to manage the short and long term financial impact on our business,” wrote Chapek.
Disney has 223,000 employees worldwide. The Thursday holiday announcement specifically concerns employees, executives and non-unionized hourly workers in the United States.
