Disney was paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic. Its theme parks around the world have closed, its cruise line is suspended and many of its greatest films of the year have been delayed. Live sporting events, the lifeblood of Disney-owned ESPN, have also been suspended. Actions of Disney ((DIS) have fallen by more than 30% since the start of the year.
The impact particularly hits employees of Disney theme parks. All twelve Disney theme parks have been closed since March 12, after which the company agreed to pay salaries until April 18. In the statement, the company said there was “no clear indication of when we could resume operations” and that it “was forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and to lay off its employees “.

Among those affected are the Disney Park Imagineers – the designers of the parks, rides and hotels.

Workers on leave would remain employees of the company and retain their health benefits, while having access to federal and state aid such as unemployment benefits.

After closing Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, Disney committed to paying employees until April 18. Disney’s announcement is one of the signs of economic destruction spreading in the travel industry, which employs some 319 million workers worldwide.

Disney executives announced earlier this week that they will cut wages due to the pandemic.

Company CEO Bob Chapek said in an email to employees Monday that he would accept a 50% pay cut while Bob Iger, the company’s executive chairman, would give up all of his salary.

“Although I am confident that we will go through this difficult time together and come out stronger, we must take the necessary measures to manage the short and long term financial impact on our business,” wrote Chapek.

Disney has 223,000 employees worldwide. The Thursday holiday announcement specifically concerns employees, executives and non-unionized hourly workers in the United States.

