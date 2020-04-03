The 11-minute video is said to be a compilation of footage from Whaddon Hall used by communications staff of the United Kingdom Special Intelligence Service (SIS) – also known as MI6 – from 1939 to 1945, according to a Bletchley Park Trust press release issued Friday.

During the war, Bletchley Park, a mansion in Buckinghamshire, England, housed the British government’s Code and Cypher School, where code breakers famously deciphered the Enigma figure of Nazi Germany.

It is the only wartime secret site film starring members of Section VII of the M6, who were responsible for transmitting information from Bletchley Park to Allied commanders on the ground.

Silent film shows MI6 workers on leave at Whaddon Hall and Whaddon Chase, as well as images of the Whaddon fox hunting, a cricket match and a football match.

It is mostly black and white, but there are color images, and forensic lip scanning means that subtitles have been added if possible. “We don’t know who filmed it, and the footage does not reveal any state secrets or clues to the work of the people there,” said David Kenyon, research historian at Bletchley Park. “If it had fallen into the wrong hands, it would have given little, but for us today it is an amazing discovery and an important recording of one of the most secret and precious aspects of Bletchley’s work Park. “ Geoffrey Pidgeon, a Section VII veteran, authenticated the sequence, which shows his father Horace, who worked at Whaddon Hall from 1940 to 1945. “I had never seen my father on a movie before,” said Pidgeon. “I was very surprised and decided to watch it for the first time. It is a remarkable discovery.” The other people identified in the film are Brigadier Richard Gambier-Parry, who was head of section VIII of the SIS; the first engineer Bob Hornby; and Ewart Holden, store officer. Bletchley Park Trust asked people to contact if they recognize anyone else from the film, which was given anonymously. “The Whaddon Hall film is a really important addition to our collection,” said Peronel Craddock, head of collections and exhibitions at Bletchley Park. “Not only does this show us the place and the people in wartime, but it is the first movie we know that shows all the activity associated with Bletchley Park.”

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/03/uk/bletchley-park-footage-scli-intl-gbr/index.html