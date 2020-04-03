DETROIT – Detroit bus driver who expressed anger Facebook about a coughing passenger who died from COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

Jason Hargrove felt bad about four days after posting a passionate video on social media on March 21. He died on Wednesday, said Glenn Tolbert, the head of the drivers’ union.

Hargrove, 50, released a blasphemy video of a woman who he said had coughed several times on his bus. Coronavirus can spread through droplets of air after people cough or sneeze. The woman was not in the video.

Warning: graphic language

Hargrove said the drivers are “public servants who do our job, try to make an honest living, take care of our families.”

“So you get on the bus … and you cough several times without covering your mouth and you know (we are) in the middle of a pandemic – it lets me know that some people don’t care”, said Hargrove.

“At some point, we have to draw the line and say that’s enough. I feel violated, ”he said.

On March 17, the city cut fares, promised more cleaning, and told bus drivers to get in and out of the back door only. The changes came after drivers refused to work that day for protest conditions.

Mayor Mike Duggan said that “everyone in America” ​​should watch the Hargrove video.

“He got infected before we closed the front doors” on the buses, said Duggan. “Part of his language is graphic, but I don’t know how to look at it and not tear it apart. He knew his life was in danger … by someone who didn’t take it seriously and now he’s gone. “