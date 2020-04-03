Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on the other hand, has been late and carefree in a way that will undoubtedly cost many Floridians their health – and, possibly, their lives.
Despite the increasing number of deaths in New York and Washington and a rising tide of Florida editorial boards demanding action, DeSantis did not issue a statewide home stay order until April 1. This made Florida the last state with more than 5,000 coronavirus cases to implement a state-wide shutdown.
“Unlike some other governors, DeSantis has been ignoring the evidence for too long, and Floridians are probably sicker about it,” Miami Herald said
in a scathing editorial. “His order for essential services across the state, while welcome, is indeed too late.”
On March 22, the same editorial board released another action under the title: “The coronavirus is killing us in Florida, Governor DeSantis. Act like you don’t care.”
DeSantis widely convicted for resisting calls to close Florida beaches a crowd of students
party for Spring Break
. Governor finally gave in, but not before thousands of children gathered – then deployed
in homes and university campuses across the country, which has likely contributed to the spread of the virus on a large scale.
As early as March 18, the Orlando Sun-Sentinel editorial board noted: “When the governors of other states are more aggressive, it makes you wonder: what do they know we are not doing? Why are they more aggressive than us, when Florida has more cases than them? “
The answer seems to be political: DeSantis is a close ally of President Donald Trump, who recently changed his official residence from New York to Florida. And so far, it seems that DeSantis was following Trump’s strategy to try to minimize the danger
and the prevalence of the virus.
As the The Palm Beach Post editorial board
: “It is undeniable: DeSantis, like some – but not other more conscientious Republican governors, takes his orders from President Trump, who always downplays the intensity of COVID-19’s grip on the nation, ignoring the experts medical care and playing politics with the very lives of Americans. ”
It is not an exaggeration. Florida is on par with Maine as the state with the largest share of the population (21%) who is 65 or older
. The millions of seniors in the state – many in retirement communities and nursing homes – are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. DeSantis’ belated decision to issue a home stay order put them at greater risk.
He has company in the slow-acting governor’s club.
Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee is resist calls from state medical professional societies
to issue a mandatory home stay order. Mississippi Tate Reeves triggered confusion
by issuing a executive order
which overturned the efforts of counties and local towns to enforce their own rules for staying at home (Reeves eventually gave in and banned gatherings of 10 or more people statewide).
In Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey’s director of emergency management resigned
, citing “lack of communication and transparency” as the state prepared to enforce home stay orders. And Texas Governor Greg Abbott has wasted precious time by not doing more testing and insisting that local cities, not the state, should lead the response to the virus.
President Trump and other leaders compare the fight against the coronavirus to a war. If so, DeSantis and other commanders on the ground should be demoted or brought to court martial for dragging while the invisible enemy gathered forces and began to wreak havoc in our country.
