Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on the other hand, has been late and carefree in a way that will undoubtedly cost many Floridians their health – and, possibly, their lives.

Despite the increasing number of deaths in New York and Washington and a rising tide of Florida editorial boards demanding action, DeSantis did not issue a statewide home stay order until April 1. This made Florida the last state with more than 5,000 coronavirus cases to implement a state-wide shutdown.

“Unlike some other governors, DeSantis has been ignoring the evidence for too long, and Floridians are probably sicker about it,” Miami Herald said in a scathing editorial. “His order for essential services across the state, while welcome, is indeed too late.”

On March 22, the same editorial board released another action under the title: “The coronavirus is killing us in Florida, Governor DeSantis. Act like you don’t care.”

