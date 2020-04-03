Supreme Court postponements also increase the likelihood that Trump will not be forced to hand over personal business documents before the November elections. Attorney General of the House Douglas Letter told judges in a written brief that lawmakers have studied conflicts of interest, including “whether foreign actors leverage President Trump and whether reforms are necessary to deal with these risks. “

Current legal battles find a Democrat-led house chasing a Republican president, but the contours of the law are shaped for what could happen regardless of the political party that controls Congress and the White House.

The pending cases focused on Trump’s financial records are just the most significant prosecutions stemming from the efforts of the President and his key staff to address requests for documents or testimony from the House committee.

Trump’s personal and administrative lawyers have argued that investigators lack sufficient legislative grounds to make requests. In some cases, lawyers for the administration argue that judges, as a preliminary matter, do not have the power to resolve these disputes between branches of government.

A panel of the United States Court of Appeal for the District of Columbia circuit in late February on the administration side because he ruled that the judges could not prevent former White House lawyer Don McGahn from challenging a subpoena.

The House Judiciary Committee wants him to testify to Trump’s possible obstruction of former special adviser Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump told McGahn to refuse, saying that senior executive officials enjoyed “absolute witness immunity” against such requests by Congress.

Judge Judith Rogers, who dissented from the 2-1 panel ruling in favor of the Trump administration, said that the majority of the panel removed “any incentive for the executive to enter the negotiation process regarding the adaptation (of a subpoena), but ensures the future presidential obstruction of Congress and further impedes the ability of the House to discharge its constitutional functions. “

When the complete DC circuit agreed to hear the McGahn case again, it overturned the committee’s decision. DC Circuit also said it would hold a similar “bench” hearing in a separate dispute over the ability of judges to resolve disputes between branches. The second case, US House of Representatives v. Mnuchin, arises from a House challenge to the embezzlement of appropriate funds by the Trump administration to pay for a wall on the southern border with Mexico.

Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both criticized Pelosi’s announcement on Thursday of the creation of a new committee linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now is not the time to hunt witches. It is time to defeat this enemy,” Trump said during the briefing of the White House coronavirus task force. “Conducting these partisan investigations in a pandemic is a great waste of vital resources, time, and attention.”

Anticipated cases

The cases before the Supreme Court, scheduled to be heard this week, were among the most anticipated of the annual session. U.S. lower courts had upheld subpoenas before the House committee for the multi-year Trump financial records of his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA and Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

House investigators said they needed this information as the House contemplated new legislation related to money laundering and government ethics.

Trump’s attorneys, who intervened to stop subpoenas against Trump’s accountants and banks, reject the claim of a valid legislative objective, saying that if these reasons were confirmed, any committee would force the presidents to disclose information stating that he was drafting a law. These calls in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank were scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

A third case scheduled for Tuesday, the result of a grand jury investigation in New York, concerns the question of whether a sitting president can be protected from any criminal proceedings during his mandate, even if an alleged misconduct occurred before the President took office. In this case, Trump v. Vance, one of the issues is whether Trump directed “secret money” at women who claimed to have relationships with him. Trump denied the business.

US House attorneys urged the Supreme Court to ignore Trump’s appeals, arguing that the president had already blocked and obstructed Congress. Counsel for the Chamber emphasized the time-sensitive nature of the inquiries by members of the Chamber. They hold a two-year term and any summons issued is dissolved at the end of a session of Congress.

Overall, the twin cases with the House and others before lower courts stem from Trump’s decision to maintain ties to private business interests, unlike former presidents who have sold or used blind trusts. As counsel for the Chamber told judges, his financial interests around the world “pose perceived and real conflicts of interest”.

“To determine if and how to update ethics and conflict of interest laws to reflect these changed circumstances,” counsel for the House insist, committee members “should obtain information about the arrangements financial statements and the completeness of its disclosures. “

Trump’s personal attorney William Consovoy, supported by the Justice Department, describes the claims as being politically motivated and legally invalid. The DOJ submits that any summons to the President must be authorized by the entire chamber, not by a committee, and that judges should consider and dismiss the request that the requested documents arise from a legitimate legislative objective .

“This is the first time that Congress has assigned private files to a serving president,” Consovoy wrote on behalf of Trump, adding, “These assignments are no more valid than requests for medical records would be. of the President so that Congress can consider health care reform. “