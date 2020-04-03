Corpses ravaged by coronaviruses have rotted on the streets of the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador – while others lay unclaimed in hospitals and clinics because the mortuaries were full, reports say.

City officials have said that in the past few days 400 bodies have been found in the city of 2.8 million people at the epicenter of the epidemic in the country of South America, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But frightening images of corpses and coffins awaiting collection suggest that the official death toll from 93 COVID-19 deaths in the country – including 60 in Guayaquil – is probably far too low.

The country has confirmed that 2,700 people have been infected.

Although the majority of deaths are attributable to the coronavirus, the exact number was not known among the reports of very few tests.

Guayaquil mayor Cynthia Viteri, who said she was infected herself, insisted that the federal government be responsible for collecting the bodies, the newspaper said.

“They leave them in the villages, they fall in front of the hospitals,” she told residents in a recent video message on Twitter. “No one wants to get them back.”

Former mayor Juan Carlos Freire has announced that a “crisis committee” comprising business, government and academic leaders will be formed to tackle the “transportation and burial of the huge quantity of corpses that accumulate in clinics and hospitals participating in the pandemic. “

“People are asking for an authority to take care of the dead, but the lack of response means they are left on the central streets of Guayaquil,” Freire said, according to the LA Times.

Meanwhile, health officials have said that up to 1,000 people go to the city’s largest hospital, Los Ceibos, every day – and although many are false alarms, the sheer volume pushes resources to the limit.

The national nurses’ association said five of their workers have died across the country and 370 others have been infected with the virus, the newspaper said.

Viteri promised Tuesday that the unclaimed bodies will be placed in three refrigerated cargo containers as officials continue plans for a new cemetery.

The city has denied local reports that the new cemetery is a mass grave, saying in a press release that everyone would receive a “Christian burial.”

Despite her illness, Viteri said on Twitter that she would continue to work as long as she could to “protect Guayaquilenos in such a difficult time as this.”

“I will be where I am and how I am,” she wrote. “Do not leave your homes, protect the elderly and the weak and take care of each other.”