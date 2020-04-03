David Hale admitted he was “a little worried” at first.

Thursday, a flood of SMS came in mass of friends asking what had happened. They said they had read that the Yankees had cut it. He saw it too.

“It’s just a matter of paperwork”, the 32-year-old pitcher said what his agent told him at NJ.com.

Reports have started to circulate earlier today that the Yankees had released Hale from his minor league contract, which included an invitation to the league’s spring training this season. However, Hale said he and the Yankees just had to change the language of his contract to circumvent a withdrawal clause he had towards the end of the period when spring training was to end.

The Yankees had to release and immediately re-sign Hale.

In Hale’s initial agreement, the Yankees had given him a withdrawal clause which he could exercise four days before the end of spring training. But as the MLB ended early spring training and postponed the opening day by at least eight weeks due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the opt-out had to be challenged.

Submit your questions to the Yankees here for an answer in a future mail

Since there was no agreement at the time between the league and the players’ union when spring training ended on March 12, well before the clause became an option, the Hale’s agent said it was up to the Yankees to change it.

The Yankees forced and drafted a new contract that gave Hale an opt-out five days before each start of the season ends.

“The Yankees were very classy about it and I think it was the right thing to do,” said Hale on the site. “When these waivers came in, they were a little bit useless, with the way the spring training was canceled. Obviously, no one was going to use their opt-out option. It was a useless thing. So they were classy about it. “

Hale, who said he was training at home in Georgia, could be part of the opening day as a multi-legged arm in the riser enclosure. His chances would be even higher in the event that the league decides to expand its membership for at least the first few months in the hope of fighting injury and overuse.