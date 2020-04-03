Actor David Arquette sold a Lake Arrowhead home he owned in a trust for $ 1.35 million, according to records.

The mountain retreat, topped with river stone and knotty pine, overlooks the 8th tee and the Lake Arrowhead Country Club green. The large rear terrace makes the most of the green views of the mountains, the lake and the golf course.

Built in 2003, the multi-level home has over 5,000 square feet of living space, a bar with a leather stone top, a custom kitchen, a study, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A river stone fireplace anchors the living room. A games room and a wine cellar are on the lower level.

Arquette bought the property in 2017 for $ 1.285 million, according to property records.

A member of the Arquette family of actors, this 48-year-old man has film credits that include the films “Scream”, “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002) and “Never Been Kissed” (1999). More recently, he appeared in the films “Mob Town” (2019) and “Spree” (2020).

Meghan Hardin of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty was the listing agent. Hardin also represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.