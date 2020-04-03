An agreement between the cruise line and local and federal authorities will allow healthy passengers to return home while the sick remain on board for treatment, according to Broward County officials.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has sought to allay community concerns about the possible spread of the virus.

“Holland America has accepted a strict set of protocols if the county decides to allow ships to dock,” he said via Twitter Thursday afternoon, referring to the agreement involving the cruise line, the US Coast Guard, Homeland Security, state and federal health. officials and Broward County.

“Given the county’s decision to allow ships here, I think these regulations present a humane solution for the people on board while providing strong guarantees for our community,” said the mayor.

The South American route of Zaandam changed radically when nine passengers tested positive for Covid-19 and four men died on board. Sharief said the men were over 70 – two were diagnosed with Covid-19, one suffered a heart attack, and another succumbed to pre-existing illness.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness told reporters that 26 passengers with possible symptoms of coronovirus will remain on the ship. In addition, 13 passengers and one crew member will be treated at a local hospital. At one time, over 200 guests and crew members developed flu-like symptoms.

Holness said about 1,200 guests “deemed fit and fit to travel”, according to CDC directives, will receive masks and be transported by private buses directly to the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale International Airport for five charter flights to home Friday and Saturday. They will undergo two layers of medical screening.

Nearly 40 Florida residents will receive transportation to their homes and will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, said Holness.

“Our main concern is the health of our community as well as that of the people on board,” he said. “It shows the bright side of Broward County.”

Holland America said Wednesday evening that it has put in place a local health system to treat the less than 10 people in need of immediate intensive care ashore. The Broward Health Hospital system confirmed on Thursday that critically ill Zaandam patients would be transferred there, spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said.

“Prepare to disembark,” was the reassuring message long awaited by the passengers of the captain of the Rotterdam, the twin ship of the Zaandam, according to passenger Laura Gabaroni.

Some 200 passengers are from countries requiring connecting flights to return home, said Sharief.

Passengers on the Zaandam include 311 American citizens from 46 states, including 52 Floridians. The Broward residents among them agreed to isolate for an additional 14 days at home. The rest come from countries ranging from Canada to the United Kingdom and Australia.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine said on Thursday he was frustrated that the decision on the final port of the ships had been left largely in the hands of local authorities. He said he had to answer calls from generals consuls from other countries in the past few days.

On Wednesday evening, the Anglo-American cruise company described the fate of those on board as “a humanitarian situation”. He last appealed to federal and local authorities to allow cruise ships to land in Everglades harbor.

“Holland America Line calls for compassion and reason in Florida officials’ review and approval of our landing plan,” the cruise line said in a statement.

The call came hours after Governor Ron DeSantis said his state was ready to accept Floridians on board cruise ships.

There are 808 guests and 583 crew members on the Rotterdam and 442 guests and 603 crew members on the Zaandam, according to Holland America.

DeSantis expressed concern about the reception of others given the limited number of state hospital beds.

“They must land”

The Zaandam began transiting the Panama Canal on Sunday evening after being moored off the coast of Panama for several days. The boat and its occupants have been in limbo for weeks awaiting permission to disembark after several South American ports have refused entry.

The U.S. Coast Guard, in a maritime safety information bulletin published on Sunday, said an increase in foreign passenger vessels requiring medical evacuations strained local medical resources.

Passengers have “better access to a comfortable environment and to medical personnel on board the foreign passenger ship where care is already being provided,” the bulletin said.

Jennifer Allan said her mother, Gloria Weed, 70, and father, Bill Weed, 75, were quarantined in their cabin aboard the Zaandam in what she described as “solitary confinement.”

“My father developed pneumonia,” she told CNN this week. “It is getting worse. They must arise. They must get medical attention as soon as possible. ”

Allan said his parents, who live in Sarasota, Florida, had a fever about 10 days ago. She described the efforts of Zaandam’s crew members to deal with the passengers as “extraordinary”, even though many are themselves sick.

No one has left the ship since it stopped in Punta Arenas, Chile on March 14. The guests were initially informed that they could disembark in Chile for flights, but this was ultimately prohibited.

Holland America deployed the Rotterdam to relieve. Rotterdam met Zaandam off the coast of Panama on March 26 to “provide additional supplies, personnel, Covid-19 test kits and any other necessary support.”

Holland America has transferred healthy guests from Zaandam to Rotterdam.