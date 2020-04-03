FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – A cruise ship that had at least two passengers who died of a coronavirus while banned from port in South America finally docked in Florida on Thursday after two weeks at sea and days of negotiations with initially resistant local officials.

The Zaandam and a twin ship sent to aid it, the Rotterdam, were both allowed to unload passengers at Port Everglades after reaching an agreement with officials who feared it would divert the necessary resources from an area that has seen an increase in virus cases.

Broward County officials and Holland America, the company that operates the ships, announced that an agreement had been reached shortly before the ships arrived at the port.

Holland America initially said 45 slightly ill people would stay on board until they recovered, but the mooring plan released later on Thursday said 26 passengers and 50 crew members were ill. The plan indicated that the company had secured access to two local hospitals for 13 passengers and one crew member who needed medical care.

For nearly three weeks, the passengers have not been able to walk on land. Four elderly passengers died on the Zaandam, at least two of COVID-19, said William Burke, chief maritime officer of Carnival Corp., owner of the ships. Nine people tested positive for the new coronavirus, Burke said earlier this week.

There were 442 guests and 603 crew members on the Zaandam, and 808 guests and 583 crew members on the Rotterdam. The Rotterdam was dispatched last week to accommodate some of the passengers and provide assistance to the Zaandam, as it had been banned from docking in South American ports.

According to the mooring plan, around 250 people have reported flu-like symptoms since March 22, including 17 on board the Rotterdam.

Originally firmly opposed to the arrival of the ships, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that he had changed his mind after realizing that many of the passengers were American citizens and about 50 of them Floridians.

He went further on Thursday, telling Fox News that allowing ships to dock and transfer critically ill patients to hospitals was “the humanitarian thing to do.”

“I think the adaptations have been made, and I think things will be done very thoughtfully,” he said at a press conference on Thursday. “It will be a very controlled exit from these ships.”

The mooring plan indicated that Florida residents would leave the ship first, with all passengers disembarking not until Friday evening.

Passengers who show no symptoms of the virus will be transported by bus to airports and will not be allowed inside the terminals, but will instead be placed directly on charter flights, said DeSantis.

Customers have not left the ship since March 14 and have been isolated in their cabins since March 22, the company said.

Emily Spindler Brazell, of Tappahannock, Virginia, was still in her cabin awaiting instructions from the Rotterdam captain, but said she was relieved to go home.

“People greeted us, went out onto their balconies, blew horns and shouted,” Welcome home! “”, She said. “It was surprising. We have been to many countries that have said, “We are not going to talk to you.” “

Passenger Laura Gabaroni said she would not be comfortable until she disembarked. She was transferred to Rotterdam last Saturday, with her husband Juan Huergo and other passengers showing no signs of illness.

“Lots of promises not kept so far, so I’ll believe it when I see it,” she told The Associated Press via WhatsApp message.

Defense subcontractors Gabaroni and Huergo in Orlando embarked on a dream vacation aboard the Zaandam the day before the US State Department advised people to avoid cruising and before any substantial restrictions in Florida.

The Zaandam sailed from Buenos Aires on March 7 and was originally scheduled to complete the first leg of the trip to San Antonio, Chile on March 21 before departing for Fort Lauderdale. The cruise was blocked off the coast of Panama after it was not allowed to dock in Chile and other ports along its way.