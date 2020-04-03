The Trump administration is developing new national guidelines on who should wear a face covering to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease, which has now killed more than 6,000 people across the country and more than 53,000 worldwide .

President Trump’s COVID-19 task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, says officials fear that new data suggests that current social distancing guidelines are still not taken seriously enough by many Americans to keep the death toll in the country at or below the prediction of at least 100,000.

While most Americans are already subject to stay orders imposed by their governors, the President has kept the burden of heads of state to impose such measures. But as the White House strategy evolves, its chief epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was asked about CNN if he thought a nationwide lockdown would be helpful.

“If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we are not doing this,” he said.

