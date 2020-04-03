Two major manufacturers of N95 masks have issued fraud warnings amid the coronavirus pandemic, claiming they have received complaints about fraudsters trying to sell non-existent products. And in one case, counterfeit masks have already appeared in the United States.

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, received a batch of 1,000 N95 masks from a long-standing trusted supplier a few weeks ago, and determined that they were fake.

“It is our policy to ask our clinicians to test a small sample of medical equipment such as masks before giving it to our staff,” said Jessica Griffin, director of public relations at the hospital. “These masks did not fit the facial area properly,” and they were not marked with a specific approval label from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as N95 masks should be.

It was a shock to Holy Name, which currently treats 144 patients for Covid-19 and has tested 1,440 people in total.

“We are the epicenter of the New Jersey coronavirus epidemic,” said Griffin. It is crucial to maintain a constant supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) such as N95 coats and masks for its doctors and nurses, as the hospital continues to see a constant flow of patients.

But around the world, N95 masks are rare, as they are considered the gold standard of respiratory masks. They are able to filter at least 95% of very small particles (0.3 micron) air, including bacteria and viruses – making it essential equipment for doctors and nurses trying to treat tens of thousands of coronavirus patients in the United States.

This level of protection is only guaranteed, however, with federally tested and certified masks that fit snugly around the nose and mouth – creating a seal to minimize the number of particles that bypass the filter. through the spaces between the user’s skin and the respirator, according to the CDC.

Counterfeit respirators “can compromise the safety of everyone who uses them, including healthcare providers,” the CDC told CNN Business.

Fortunately for Holy Name suppliers, the hospital’s testing procedures caught the counterfeit N95 masks, and returned the lot to the seller – who eventually replaced them with 1,000 legitimate masks. Holy Name does not blame the seller.

But major N95 manufacturers and supply companies are also sounding the alarm.

Scams from the main manufacturers

3M, the world’s leading manufacturer of N95 masks, has received reports from health care customers of people selling counterfeit 3M products and falsely claiming to be associated with the company, the firm said in a statement. letter last week to Attorney General William Barr.

He warned of products with “missing straps, strange odors, blocked valves, misspelled words, etc.”, saying they are probably not authentic 3M respirators. “In the letter, 3M CEO Mike Roman also said the company is working with major online sellers and authorities to identify and eliminate counterfeiters.

3M told CNN Business that while it has not seen a large influx of counterfeit respirators on the market, it is following a larger problem of fraudsters trying to collect money in exchange for masks than they do don’t actually have.

Prestige Ameritech, another major manufacturer of N95 masks, has placed a “fraud warning” on its website saying that his brand is also used in “mask scams”. The company also said it was working with authorities on the issue. Prestige Ameritech did not respond to calls for additional comments.

Soliciting suspects

It’s not just the manufacturers, but also the product supply companies that face potential N95 mask scams.

Premier Inc. – a North Carolina-based company that helps purchase PPE for 4,000 hospitals and 175,000 non-acute providers such as surgical centers – recently received a strange call.

A person posing as a “broker” has offered Premier 500 million masks, claiming they have access to a large inventory, said Chaun Powell, group vice president at Premier. The company quickly called 3M, who told Premier that it would be impossible for anyone to have so many masks available immediately.

Meanwhile, dozens of calls are pouring in. “Last week, we received 10 to 20 agent inquiries for millions of N95 masks. This week is 70 calls,” said Powell.

Even as 3M and other manufacturers ramp up production, Powell said the immediate shortages have created the potential for “questionable” mask products to infiltrate the supply chain.

“We have already seen masks entering the supply chain that do not meet basic test parameters,” he said. He said Premier was aware of counterfeit N95 masks that displayed the misplaced 3M logo on the packaging, for example.

“We have no interest in creating fear and doubt in the market, but our focus is on protecting the integrity of the supplies on which our country’s dedicated caregivers and patients depend,” said Powell.

Supply chain experts say they are not surprised to see fake masks – and they expect the problem to escalate.

“There is a strong possibility for that because there is a lot of money to be made with these masks,” said Rosemary Coates, executive director of the Reshoring Institute, a non-profit manufacturing research and consultancy group. campaigning for the return of overseas jobs to America. Coates has 30 years of expertise in supply chain management and counterfeit products.

When a product becomes very popular in a short time – like the N95 mask – individuals are emerging who identify themselves as “agents” or “brokers” trying to close lucrative deals by selling counterfeits at a high price, said Coates.

These intermediaries may not even have an inventory initially, she added. “They first try to reach an agreement with companies that are trying to get a legitimate product, like the N95 mask. After getting an agreement, they then try to get the counterfeit version of the product.”

“Whenever there is money to be made by selling products at a high price,” she said, “the counterfeiters will enter the market.”