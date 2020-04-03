During his more than two decades working as a paparazzi photographer, Giles Harrison went to the extreme to get the shots he wanted. He has already been chased across the Gulf of Mexico by law enforcement officers in gunboats while trying to photograph Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on vacation. He hung onto the outside of a helicopter to take aerial photos of the 1997 wedding of Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields.

Yet nothing prepared him for the unprecedented challenge of working as a paparazzo in the midst of a global pandemic. “I don’t think anyone has seen this happen,” said Harrison, 51, last week.

Amidst the misery and economic devastation caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the fate of those who make a living by taking candid photos of the rich and famous in Hollywood – regularly invading their privacy and sometimes even putting lives endangered – may not occupy a prominent place among the general public public concerns. But for Harrison and the hundreds of other paparazzi currently working in Los Angeles and other high-density celebrity cities like New York, Miami and London, the pandemic has put an end to their work.

With the majority of the nation under control, celebrities, like the rest of us, are trapped in their homes. The beaches where they might otherwise be seen sunbathing are empty. The cafes, restaurants and nightclubs they normally frequent are closed. The films and television sets where they work are closed. The gymnasiums and yoga studios where they exercise are closed. The red carpets that they strut around during film premieres were rolled up and stored indefinitely.

Giles Harrison photographed Don Cheadle on a walk in Santa Monica during the Coronavirus Quarantine. (Giles Harrison / London Entertainment)

With their usual almost sterile hunting grounds, and with stars instagramming their own quarantines, paparazzi find it hard to capture as little insight as they can. For Harrison, that means spending the whole day driving in the Westside communities of Los Angeles – across Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Santa Monica, San Fernando Valley, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills – in search of any daring name that could go out to freshen up the air or head to the store to stock up on toilet paper and food.

“The only thing we’ve seen lately is exercising, walking around their neighborhood, running errands,” said Harrison. “I saw Liev Schreiber and his girlfriend [Taylor Neisen] walk their dog on Saturday in Venice. Jordana Brewster from the movies “Fast and Furious”, she went out for a walk yesterday. I saw Don Cheadle running fast with weights in hand. I saw Christian Bale on a Razr scooter with his wife and children in Brentwood. “

Harrison photographed Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic filming around Brentwood in Los Angeles. (Giles Harrison / London Entertainment)

In the complex and fiercely competitive ecosystem of the paparazzi, photographers can spend years cultivating different patches of lawn: red carpets, nightclubs, LAX arrivals area. Within days, the pandemic threw it all out the window. Now, many find themselves in the same neighborhoods and grocery stores across Los Angeles, hoping for a single exclusive photo, or sitting fruitlessly for days outside celebrity homes – “door knock,” in the jargon of the trade.

“Me personally, I was a set paparazzi, where I would work on productions,” said a 44-year-old photographer named Mark Karloff. “Every day, there are normally more than 30 productions shot in town, and 90% of the time, I only do one of them. When these started to close, it basically got me started. the street like when I started this work, camping in front of the houses of celebrities and simply driving in areas rich in celebrities … It seems that the only cars left on these roads are right now either construction, trucks delivery or us. “

For the past few days, says Karloff, he’s had a chance to take photos of Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson on a walk. But given the lack of material, celebrity blogs and news sites will now pay modest sums for photos of characters with even a little fame. “There are celebrities selling right now who never would have sold three weeks ago,” says Karloff. “Basically everyone, especially if they have a mask and gloves, is a guaranteed sale.”

A photographer named Mark Karloff took Jennifer Garner on a street in a good mood. (Paparazzi Podcast)

But making a sale and making a living are not the same thing. Since the heyday (some would say nadir) of the paparazzi industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when exclusive photos of celebrities “like us” were regularly sold for $ 5,000 to 15,000 $ or more, the industry has continued to erode, undermined by the slow disappearance of glossy publications, the legal setback against the particularly aggressive behavior of paparazzi and the ability of stars to share their own photos and videos personal on social networks.

While it is impossible to determine the exact number of paparazzi, most of whom work in concert, Karloff estimates that in the heyday, there were 500 full-time celebrity photographers in LAM Now, at most, there to half that number. Meanwhile, the market for their photos has shrunk to a handful of sites, including TMZ, Just Jared, and the UK Daily Mail, which rarely pay the kind of fees that, for example, People magazine would have. in the past years.

The pandemic has shifted power even further from individual photographers. “Many guys who work regularly for specific photo agencies will work on retention or guarantees: say:” I will give you $ 2,000 per month and I hope you will generate $ 5,000 per month in material “”, a said Harrison. “Now, since the material does not come, many of these agencies take these guarantees and force people to become independent because it is not sustainable.” (The Times contacted four photo agencies specializing in celebrity photography, but none responded.)

For paparazzi like Karloff – who co-hosts “The Paparazzi PodcastWith another photographer who calls himself Jedi – the pandemic has made an already difficult financial situation increasingly untenable. Many fear that as the virus continues to spread and the death toll increases, fans will quickly tire of endless photos of masked celebrities walking their dogs or shopping in the car at their local Erewhon market. (Curiously slow daily walks of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello near their home in Miami have become the subject of viral fascination these last few days, but we don’t know how long these trivial movements will remain interesting.)

Karloff captured Kate Hudson for a walk with his family. (Paparazzi Podcast)

“The money was not good at the start, and now it is really hard to make money doing it,” said Karloff, who has two children, ages 12 and 8, who has been working as a freelancer for about a year and a half since the photo agency with which he had worked throughout his career had disappeared. “My wife lost her job, so it’s really a crazy race to get out here and bring people.”

In a recent episode of “The Paparazzi Podcast”, Jedi spoke of the concert’s anxiety and monotony now. “It is difficult to leave the house every day knowing that the odds are against you,” he said. “Whereas before, if you sit in a celebrity home for four or five days, you are going to get them several times, now you can sit there for two weeks and some of these people don’t leave. … C is hard. It’s really … difficult. “

To overcome the drought, some paparazzi seek to take advantage of other sources of income. As the news of the pandemic became more and more bleak, longtime photographer Rick Mendoza decided to leave Los Angeles last month and temporarily relocate to Palm Springs, where he tried to piece together paid work.

“I’m a stringer and a crawler; I have scanners in my car, so when there’s an accident or a fire, I go after that,” said Mendoza. “Anything I can use my camera or my video camera, I’m going to do it, because that’s how you hold yourself until we get back to what we consider normal.

“We have to film everything because everything adds up,” he said. “Unless you get a decent hit, an exclusive that Daily Mail or TMZ picks up at $ 300 or $ 400 … you just have to rack up $ 50 here, $ 100, $ 10 here. … A lot of these guys- there, all they knew was the paparazzi, the paparazzi, the paparazzi. They weren’t thinking before the game. But this market is changing and if that’s all you have, you’re done. “

At the same time, Mendoza tries to work on the Palm Springs star quarantine scene. “There are celebrities here too – don’t let these boys know,” he said, referring to his L.A. peers. “There’s old school Hollywood here.” I’m taking a picture of Suzanne Somers here, I’m going to make a lot of money on TMZ, you know? This is how I think. “

With the pandemic threatening to turn life upside down for the months to come, Harrison is not sure how long many of his fellow paparazzi will be able to hold on. “I really don’t think it will take long,” he said. “People who have worked in this business long enough to make a career out of it, luckily like me, may have other sources of income, savings and investment. But many photographers do not. I just saw a guy I know who is a photographer, a Vietnamese veterinarian who is paid under the table by a photo agency to photograph celebrities, and he literally stands in front of Whole Foods while we are talking, begging. “

Despite the difficulty of the current situation, Harrison finds there a small ironic consolation. “Oddly, no job lends itself better to social distancing,” he said. “If you do it right, you are isolated. You are in a car. You have long goals to keep your distance from people. I can be 500 feet away. Especially in this situation, you don’t want celebrities to have the impression of putting them in danger to make money. “

Karloff photographed Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas while meeting paparazzi on an outing. (Paparazzi Podcast)

The paparazzi know that no federal bailout is coming to save their industry. They used to be seen as parasites on celebrity skin. But in the midst of this heartbreaking crisis, some hope that people – even those whose personal lives they exploit for profit – can at least see them as human beings who suffer with everyone.

“Celebrities are never empathetic to us at all – they see us as essentially the same guy – but yesterday I took a different approach,” said Karloff. “I went through Chris Pratt’s house and he was in his driveway sweeping and I just decided to stop and say hello. I said, “Hey, I know you’ve seen me here from time to time. I apologize because there are a lot of photographers running around right now, but a lot of us are sort of in a dire situation and all we can do is get pictures of you to feed our families. When you see me, I don’t want you to feel threatened. I’m a nice guy. I just wanted to introduce myself. »»

Pratt, who has been chased by paparazzi since reaching fame in the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy smash, seemed receptive to the opening, says Karloff.

“He said, ‘Thank you, I appreciate it. Be careful, buddy. “I don’t know if it’s ever going to help. But maybe if I see him later in the week or some other day, maybe he remembers and gives me a sign or a smile.”